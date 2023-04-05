Sexy French minister slammed for starring role in Playboy, but did it happen?

(PERTHNOW) -- She’s one of France’s top politicians — and she’s caused outrage by appearing on the cover of Playboy in a revealing dress. Or has she?
Marlene Schiappa apparently wore the outfit for the French edition of the magazine, saucily baring the top of her breasts.
Marlène Schiappa, Secretary of State to Emmanuel Macron, has caused controversy by posing on the front page of Playboy. It doesn't get more French than that. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tWwrYInAaF
— Kiplagat (@KipChes) April 3, 2023
The 40-year-old Social Economy Minister otherwise poses fully clothed in a white dress for the April edition of Playboy.