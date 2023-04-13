SFSU Student Association blames Riley Gaines for being assaulted

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Associated Students of San Francisco State, the student government at the university, released a memo about the recent Turning Point USA event on campus featuring former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines. They falsely claimed the swimmer and TPUSA spread “hateful rhetoric and promoted violence” at a recent event. That is the event where Gaines was assaulted by a man in a skirt and his crazed activist friends. She was hit by a man in a skirt, screamed at, threatened and barricaded in a room for hours.

The memo was unbelievable. “On the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2021, the SF State chapter of Turning Point USA hosted ‘Saving Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines’ on the SF State Campus, an event that promoted discriminatory rhetoric towards trans women athletes,” Associated Students President Karina Zamora began in her memo.

Zamora also claimed that the university’s “Time, Place, and Manner (TPM)” policy was “weaponized to silence and threaten protestors.”

