'I was shocked': Family welcomes first baby girl – since 1885!

'We kept it a surprise to ourselves as well'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2023 at 2:10pm
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders
Live Action News

A couple in Michigan has welcomed a baby girl — the first daughter in the husband’s family since 1885. Audrey Marie Clark was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 2023.

Ten years ago, when Carolyn Clark began dating her now-husband Andrew, he told her that for generations his family had only welcomed sons. She didn’t think much of it, though, and didn’t fully believe that it was true.

TRENDING: A 'financial meltdown?' Actually it's just intervention

“I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s a 50-50 chance every time. What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years,'” she told Good Morning America.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The couple already had a son when they suffered a miscarriage in 2021. So when they learned they were pregnant again, they weren’t focused on whether they were having a boy or a girl, just the hope that they wouldn’t experience a second miscarriage.

“When we found out we were pregnant, we honestly didn’t care if we were having a boy or girl at that point,” said Carolyn. “We just were thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.”

When the time came to learn the baby’s gender, they decided to do a big gender reveal for their family with cookies that had either blue or pink frosting on the inside. No one, not even the couple, knew if the baby was a boy or a girl, but Andrew expected it to be a boy.

“We kept it a surprise to ourselves as well,” said Andrew. “So I just assumed it was going to be blue in the center of the cookies and it’d be another boy in the lineage. I was shocked. I think I just stared at the center of that cookie like, it’s really pink. So it was a good suprise for us.”

The now-family of four is thrilled to be home together and the whole family is celebrating the newest baby girl in 138 years.

