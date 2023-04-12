'We're sorry': Trump says police, court staff 'crying' at arraignment, apologized for indictment

By Harold Hutchison

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that police and courthouse staff during his arraignment apologized for the indictment and were “crying” as they processed him.

“They were incredible,” Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation. “When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that worked there, professionally worked there that had no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s tough, tough place. And they were crying. They were actually crying.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says ‘There Is No Coming Back’ From Trump Indictment)

Trump sat down with Carlson for his first interview since he surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court.

“They said, I’m sorry. They say ‘2024, sir, 2024,’ and tears pouring down their faces. I’ve never seen anything like it. Those people are phenomenal,” Trump continued. “Those are your police, those are the people that work in the courthouse. They’re unbelievable people. Many of them were in tears or close to it. Many apologies, ‘we are sorry,’ ‘sir, we’re sorry.’ They had to have me do certain things, they said, ‘sir, I can’t believe, I can’t even believe I have to ask you to do this.’”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump March 30 in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

