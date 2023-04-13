Soy consumption linked to low sperm count in new study

(HERCULEAN STRENGTH) – A study has linked excess soy consumption to low sperm count in men. Soy is a powerful phytoestrogen that has found its way into the average American’s diet. As soy is a versatile high-protein alternative to meat, the fact that it is cheap to produce has enabled soy to find its way into most processed foods. For those concerned about processed food, harmful endocrine disrupting chemicals such as Glyphosate is used to drench soy and other crops — and are added to processed foods and used for livestock feed.

According to a Harvard study, eating half a portion of soy protein per day can decrease sperm count in men, with the most drastic effects occurring in obese men, and may play a role in male fertility. The World Health Organization recently reported that one-in-six Americans of childbearing age suffer from infertility, with obesity being one of the main culprits.

“There have been a lot of interest in estrogen and isoflavones in particular and a potential relationship to fertility and other reproductive disorders,” said lead researcher Dr. Jorge Chavarro, a research fellow in the department of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health.

