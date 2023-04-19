S&P 500 ends flat as investors digest major earnings from likes of Netflix, Morgan Stanley

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 finished little changed Wednesday as another loaded earnings day kicked into full swing and investors parsed the latest results from companies including Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

The benchmark index inched marginally higher, while the Nasdaq Composite inched 0.2% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 108 points, or about 0.3%.

While many of the companies reporting in the last day topped analysts’ low-bar estimates, traders found something wrong within the results to send the stocks lower. A lack of forecasts from the major companies also left investors on edge, with the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again in a couple weeks and recession fears swirling.

