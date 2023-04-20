A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SpaceX exploded, but Elon's reaction was priceless

'No such thing as failure, only learnings for the next attempt'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:02pm
SpaceX starship rocket explodes (video screenshot)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – SpaceX went off today and exploded after the launch. It was the biggest and most powerful rocket yet. Elon’s reaction was spectacular.

“No such thing as failure, only learnings for the next attempt. Awesome job SpaceX! KEEP FIGHTING! #SpaceX“. Musk reportedly said.

SpaceX then told news of an anomaly. “The vehicle experienced an anomaly on ascent. Team is investigating”, with Musk detailing “Falcon 9 experienced a problem shortly before first stage shutdown. Will provide more info as soon as we review the data.” A news conference is set for 9:30 am PST to discuss today’s explosion.

Read the full story ›

