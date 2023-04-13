'Spooked': Beer giant loses billions in value over Bud Light backlash

Editor's note: Unlike most media, WND does use female pronouns for gender-confused men and boys

The conservative, pro-real-women backlash against Bud Light beer for embracing male-to-"female" transsexuality shows no sign of abating as the exploding boycott is severely harming Anheuser-Busch's bottom line, and it was revealed a Harvard grad came up with the idea of using trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesman.

The stock price of Anheuser-Busch, maker of Bud Light, fell from $66.57 on April 3 — when Kid Rock put out his video shooting cases of Bud Light to protest the Mulvaney hiring — to $63.40 on April 12.

Conservative advocate Matt Couch tweeted Wednesday: "Anheuser-Busch (Parent Company to Bud Light) Loses $4 Billion in Market Capitol Since March 31 -Go Woke Go Broke."

Anheuser-Busch (Parent Company to Bud Light) Loses $4 Billion in Market Capitol Since March 31 -Go Woke Go Broke https://t.co/d4c7voo7nJ — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 12, 2023

Fox News ran this headline Wednesday: "Anheuser-Busch sheds nearly $5 billion in value since Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney pact sparked outrage." In the story, Beer Business Daily editor and publisher Harry Schuhmacher is quoted as reporting Anheuser-Busch distributors in rural areas are "spooked" over the Bud Light backlash.

"This is probably the biggest controversy we've seen in a long time," Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital.

Woke campaign's creator exposed, then ridiculed

Apparently Anheuser-Busch relied on the advice of Harvard grad Alissa Heinerscheid, when it chose to celebrate biological male transgender activist TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney completing his "365 Days of Girlhood" by making him a brand ambassador for Bud Light.

In a March 23 interview with the "Make Yourself at Home" podcast, Heinerscheid, Bud Light's VP Marketing for Bud Light, described the Mulvaney campaign as part of her effort to "evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand," and "[shift] the tone" through "inclusivity." The video excerpt tweeted below was widely viewed on Twitter and in social media:

The Harvard womyn who killed Bud Light pic.twitter.com/MHScWaVyMX — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 10, 2023

Here is the interview excerpt transcribed (emphasis added):

"I'm a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was: this brand is in decline. It's been in decline a really long time. And if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will no future for Bud Light. So I had this super clear mandate: ... we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And ...what I brought to that was a belief in ... OK, what does 'evolve and elevate' mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that's truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and to men. And representation is at sort of the heart of evolution. You've got to see people who reflect you in the work. And we had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been a brand of this fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor. And it was really important that we had another approach."

Showing the wisdom behind the modern warning that anything you publish on social media can come back to haunt you, Heinerscheid was exposed as a hypocrite when her own 2005 Facebook posts of her and her Ivy League friends "blowing up condoms and chugging bottles of lager" at a Harvard party resurfaced in news stories and on social media.

Daily Caller tweeted out its own story on Heinerscheid's college antics, commenting: "These photos seem pretty 'fratty' to us."

These photos seem pretty 'fratty' to us https://t.co/ZZqlhC0Dfb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2023

Real lives affected by A-B's marketing

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly predicts Heinerscheid will be fired over her catastrophically out-of-touch marketing campaign featuring a trans activist who offers up a grotesque caricature of femininity and womanhood as his "identity."

But there is another type of worker that will be affected by A-B's descent into LGBT "wokeness": plant workers, beer distributors and hard-working, mostly blue-collar employees of various A-B-associated companies who could lose their jobs if the rapidly spreading boycott of Bud Light and A-B brands continues to grow. Country music star Travis Tritt tweeted out the A-B brands in announcing that he was joining the boycott:

One video that circulated on Twitter (1.7 million views at press time) showed a merchandiser for a company whose sole account is Anheuser-Busch. The man films himself walking in the beer aisle of a grocery store, with ample, unbought cases of Bud Light and other A-B products filling a visible refrigerator shelf.

The man says, "I mean, I've never seen such little sales in [these] past few days on these products."

"And it's sad because when people don't buy this beer, I don't make money and I can't feed my family," he continued. "So it's kind of heartbreaking, I guess, that Anheuser-Busch did what they did. They don't know their clientele...Thanks, Anheuser-Busch: I may not be able to feed my family coming up here soon."

Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor Of Sodom and Gomorrah. pic.twitter.com/1yx46McAX9 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) April 7, 2023

Megyn Kelly: Those aren't breasts

Kelly got in the Bud Light boycott fray on her web broadcast Tuesday when, in a rant that began with an obscenity, she ridiculed Nike for sponsoring a man, Dylan Mulvaney, to market its sports bra: "The three ladies on this program right now have six boobs between us, and we actually know what it's like to wear a bra and no one would be inspired to buy one based on non-breasted Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike sports bra." Warning: expletive in video:

"The three ladies on this program right now have six boobs between us, and we actually know what it's like to wear a bra and no one would be inspired to buy one based on non-breasted Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike sports bra." Watch NOW: https://t.co/uECsxOuuZa pic.twitter.com/tMNwSzNAzK — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 11, 2023

"I'm sorry, Dylan doesn't have breasts. Dylan's been taking some sort of a hormone that has turned Dylan into some — I don't know what's happening there, but those are not breasts," she said. "And Dylan doesn't need any sort of a bra, never mind a sports bra."

Mulvaney interviewed Biden

A very large swath of the American public might not take Mulvaney seriously, but the president does. Below is Mulvaney's Oct. 28, 2022, TikTok video showing his interview with other LGBT advocates at the White House with President Biden, who called state legislative actions against the transgender agenda — including laws banning "puberty blockers" and mutilating "trans" "gender confirmation" surgeries for minors — "immoral":

@dylanmulvaney Trans people are not the downfall of society. Hate is. Very proud of this moment in history, and thank you @JVN for helping me form this question. #trans #president ♬ original sound - Dylan Mulvaney

Lastly, below is the April 3 tweeted video by "frisky" Kid Rock that sent the Bud Light/A-B boycott into hyperdrive. Warning: obscene language:

