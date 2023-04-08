A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State suing to seize farmer's property to make way for Ford EV factory

Eminent domain antithetical to American concept of private property

Published April 8, 2023 at 5:25pm
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:25pm
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – “The Supreme Power cannot take from any Man any part of his Property without his own consent. For the preservation of Property being the end of Government, and that for which Men enter into Society, it necessarily supposes and requires, that the People should have Property, without which they must be supposed to lose that by entering into Society, which was the end for which they entered into it, too gross an absurdity for any Man to own. Men therefore in Society having Property, they have such a right to the goods, which by the Law of the Community are theirs, that no Body hath a right to take their substance, or any part of it from them, without their own consent; without this, they have no Property at all.” — John Locke, Second Treatise of Government, § 138

Ford Motor Company has announced a $5.6 billion electric truck and battery plant to be built in rural Tennessee just west of Memphis, and the state of Tennessee is so willing to bend over backward for the carmaker that it is prepared to seize the property of black farmers in order to facilitate Ford’s building project.

Eminent domain. Two words that could not be more antithetical to the American concept of primacy of private property.

