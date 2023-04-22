A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State's election overhaul bill would 'manipulate' Electoral College, Hillary Clinton elector warns

270 votes needed to win the White House

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2023
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The Minnesota legislature has an elections omnibus going through it that would "manipulate" the Electoral College, a presidential elector for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned.

Three Democrat-backed bills are making their way through the Minnesota House and Senate to address election laws, with one of the bills passing through the House earlier this week.

The bills, two of them over 100 pages long, are part of an elections omnibus package — and include a provision to put Minnesota into the National Popular Vote (NPV) interstate compact.

Read the full story ›

