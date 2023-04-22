State's election overhaul bill would 'manipulate' Electoral College, Hillary Clinton elector warns

(FOX NEWS) – The Minnesota legislature has an elections omnibus going through it that would "manipulate" the Electoral College, a presidential elector for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned.

Three Democrat-backed bills are making their way through the Minnesota House and Senate to address election laws, with one of the bills passing through the House earlier this week.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bills, two of them over 100 pages long, are part of an elections omnibus package — and include a provision to put Minnesota into the National Popular Vote (NPV) interstate compact.

TRENDING: Biden's stink eye

Read the full story ›