Stocks close lower, Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-day win streaks as economic worries loom

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 200 points on Tuesday as traders assessed a spike in oil prices and what that could mean for the global economy.

The Dow dropped 198.77 points, or 0.59% to close at 33,402.38. The S&P 500 declined by 0.58% to end the session at 4,100.60. Both indexes snapped a four-day win streak. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52%, closing at 12,126.33.

The market losses followed the latest job openings report. In February, the number of available positions dropped below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, a sign the once-hot labor market supporting the economy is starting to slow.

