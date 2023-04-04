A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close lower, Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-day win streaks as economic worries loom

'There's still plenty of job openings relative to the unemployed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 200 points on Tuesday as traders assessed a spike in oil prices and what that could mean for the global economy.

The Dow dropped 198.77 points, or 0.59% to close at 33,402.38. The S&P 500 declined by 0.58% to end the session at 4,100.60. Both indexes snapped a four-day win streak. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52%, closing at 12,126.33.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The market losses followed the latest job openings report. In February, the number of available positions dropped below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, a sign the once-hot labor market supporting the economy is starting to slow.

TRENDING: State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower, Dow and S&P 500 snap 4-day win streaks as economic worries loom
Read the full indictment against President Trump
'Radical, corrupt governments': Trump arrest compared to Mandela and Jesus
State Department fund offers $1.5 million grants to promote 'LGBT Inclusion' around globe
D.C. court denies Trump request to block former aides' testimony in Jan. 6 case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×