Stocks fall as fear of recession weighs on investors, Dow snaps 4-day win streak

'We still have a ways to go' on inflation

WND News Services
Published April 12, 2023 at 4:14pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Wednesday as recession concerns weighed on Wall Street, even as traders assessed the release of cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 38.29 points, or 0.11%, to 33,646.50. Earlier in the day, the index was up by more than 200 points. The S&P 500 declined 0.41% to 4,091.95. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.85% to 11,929.34.

Those moves come after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting showed officials feared the economy could tilt into a mild recession later this year in the wake of the U.S. banking crisis.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







