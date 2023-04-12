Stocks fall as fear of recession weighs on investors, Dow snaps 4-day win streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Wednesday as recession concerns weighed on Wall Street, even as traders assessed the release of cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 38.29 points, or 0.11%, to 33,646.50. Earlier in the day, the index was up by more than 200 points. The S&P 500 declined 0.41% to 4,091.95. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.85% to 11,929.34.

Those moves come after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting showed officials feared the economy could tilt into a mild recession later this year in the wake of the U.S. banking crisis.

