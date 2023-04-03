Student charged with threatening member of Congress for opposing 'gays'

By Alexa Schwerha

A Keene State College student was charged with making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress over their stance on “the gays,” the Department of Justice confirmed on Monday.

Allan Poller made an appearance in federal court on Monday after allegedly making a call threatening to kill an unidentified member of the House of Representatives on March 29, according to the press release. Poller left a voicemail to the representative during which he said he would “take a bullet to your f---ing head if you f--- with my rights anymore.”

“Hi, my name is Allan Poller, A-L-L-A-N P-O-L-L-E-R, phone number []8931. And I just want to let you know, Representative [Name], if you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back and I guarantee you, you do not want to f--- with us,” he said, according to the press release. “We will kill you if that’s what it takes. I will take a bullet to your f---ing head if you f- with my rights anymore. And then if you want to keep going down that path, you know who’s next.”

The #FBI has arrested Allan Poller, a student at Keene State College, for threatening to kill a member of the United States House of Representatives. He was taken into custody without incident in Springfield, VT. https://t.co/NYmbcpo8fP — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 3, 2023

Poller was charged with “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another,” the press release reads. He faces “up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.”

His lawyer described Poller as “peaceful” and said that he meant “no ill will toward anybody and does not believe in violence or disruptive protest,” the Associated Press reported. The lawyer said Poller “is mindful of the allegations against him and will allow the legal process to continue without further comment at this time.”

Poller told investigators that he was “emotional and intoxicated” when the call was made and that he does not own firearms.

Keene State College did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The FBI referred the DCNF to the press release.

