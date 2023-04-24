A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study: Face masks may raise risk of testicular dysfunction, stillbirths

Also cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide

WND News Services
Published April 23, 2023
President Joe Biden (Courtesy WhiteHouse.gov)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Face masks may raise the risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline in children, 'explosive' new research suggests.

A review of dozens of studies on face coverings suggested they can cause mild carbon dioxide poisoning when worn over long periods.

The German academics who carried out the research believe masks create a pocket of dead space between the mouth and mask, which traps the toxic gas.

Read the full story ›

