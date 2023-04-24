Stunner! Tucker Carlson suddenly out at Fox News

In a stunning announcement on Monday, it was revealed that Tucker Carlson, longtime popular Fox News host, is leaving the network.

Fox News Media announced that the high-profile and popular personality's last show aired on Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox's statement said.

The statement failed to explain a reason for the ratings champion for many years to leave.

But multiple reports from left-wing media noted the departure comes just days after Fox reached a $700 million plus settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the network's coverage of the 2020 election.

Carlson's show long has been one of Fox's top-rated shows, and he's routinely demolished competitors in his time slot.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News pic.twitter.com/d8UylKhgiT — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 24, 2023

Always a leader in breaking the news, Carlson had interviewed President Trump multiple times and just finished airing a series of interviews with Elon Musk.

Online comments revealed it would be Fox taking the hit.

They included:

"Last nail in the Fox coffin."

"That's the only show I watch on FOX Nation. … I will cancel."

"Fox is done."

"They don't make it easy to cancel. They took all the phone numbers off line."

"If this is true we are so very close to the end!"

The network said "rotating" personalities will fill in his prime time hour "until a new host is named."

Carlson moved into the spotlight in 2016 when he replaced Bill O'Reilly in the lineup.

He recently was given access to the security camera videos from the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol, documenting that the story line being pushed by Democrats for the last two years was highly inaccurate.

The truth revealed that some of those accused of breaking into the Capitol actually were escorted into the building by security officers.

He long was the target of take-down campaigns by leftists and progressives who objected to his blunt assessment of how America was treating its founding values.

The company's stock value immediately dropped about 4%.

More to come ...

