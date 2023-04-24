Supreme Court justice delivers stunning verdict on Joe Biden

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court issued a brief ruling that allows the unborn-killing drug made and sold by the profitable Danco corporation to remain on the market in the United States – at least for now.

The original ruling from a federal court in Texas had concluded the federal government never properly vetted the drug to be on the market, and so ordered it shut down.

The justices said that order "is stayed pending disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought."

A report explained the Food and Drug Administration "originally approved mifepristone, which is also known as RU-486 or Mifeprex, in 2000. In the United States, the drug is used in conjunction with the drug misoprostol: Mifepristone blocks the effects of the hormones necessary to maintain a pregnancy, while misoprostol causes the uterus to contract, expelling the pregnancy."

TRENDING: Ending Biden's free pass for botched Afghanistan withdrawal

In other words mifepristone kills an unborn child.

It was Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk who found that the FDA approved mifepristone despite "legitimate safety concerns," and suspended the agency's approval.

The fight escalated to the Supreme Court because when Biden, whose pro-abortion agenda has permeated his entire tenancy in the Oval Office, demanded the 5th Circuit put Kacsmaryk’s order on hold, that court blocked only the portion of the decision that suspended the original approval.

Other limits on the drug, such as a requirement that it be dispensed only by a doctor, in person, remained.

Biden immediately demanded the Supreme Court lift those additional limits.

While the court's ruling was brief, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

Alito then submitted a multiple page opinion that included his shocking conclusion about Joe Biden: that he probably wouldn't obey a court ruling that wasn't to his liking.

He wrote, "The government has not dispelled legitimate doubts that it would even obey an unfavorable order in these cases, much less that it would choose to take enforcement actions to which it has strong objections."

The comment explained that if the various restrictions stayed it place, nothing would happen unless the pro-abortion ranks of the Biden administration would choose to take action based on those regulations, what Alito said was unlikely.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Alito said his ruling didn't express any opinion on the merits of the FDA questions.

"Rather, it would simply refuse to take a step that has not been shown as necessary to avoid the threat of any real harm during the presumably short period at issue."

He said the biggest part of the argument that is pending appears to be that "Danco could not continue to market mifepristone…"

And he pointed out the FDA already has a record of allowing the use of mifepristone "in a way that the regulations then in force prohibited."

Those who brought the case over the FDA's original approval warned the agency has demonstrated "callous disregard for women's well-being, unborn life, and statutory limits."

The chemical abortion process is nearly as gruesome as surgical abortions, killing the unborn child in utero and then having the unborn child's body expelled by the mother – often while she is alone and unattended.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!