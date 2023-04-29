A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supremes release unanimous 9-0 letter slamming fake Clarence Thomas 'ethics' scandal

Democrat senators tried to gin up violations where none existed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2023 at 6:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

(REVOLVER) – One thing you have to give Dems credit for: they never stop trying to find new and creative ways of taking down their enemies. And one of the biggest conservative fish Dems would love to fry is Justice Clarance Thomas, and thanks to a sketchy new “scandal,” Dems think they have a chance to bring down the popular conservative justice.

The politically-driven controversy started when a fake “bipartisan” watchdog group called ProPublica issued a report on the close relationship between Justice Thomas, his wife Ginni, and a Texas billionaire named Harlan Crow. Supposedly, Justice Thomas accepted lavish “gifts” and trips paid for by a Texas billionaire, and allegedly engaged in questionable real estate transactions and payments.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That was all Dems needed to hear and they were quickly off to the races, demanding that Chief Justice John Roberts testify before Congress and take action against Thomas’ “ethical violations.”

TRENDING: Conservative beer launched in response to Bud Light expected to hit huge sales number

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supremes release unanimous 9-0 letter slamming fake Clarence Thomas 'ethics' scandal
Biden authorizes reserve troops to be deployed to the border
1 of Biden's obstacles to re-election? His own economy
Crimea oil depot burns after suspected Ukrainian drone attack
Blinken draws fire for 'stonewalling' over Afghanistan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×