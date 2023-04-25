A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Swastika carved into U.S. Jewish teen's back at school, culprits not found in 6 weeks

Boy, 17, with nonverbal autism is only kippah-wearing student at Las Vegas campus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:53pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A U.S. Jewish boy with special needs had a swastika carved into his back last month, allegedly by fellow students in his high school in Las Vegas, according to various media reports.

Six weeks after the incident, the culprits haven’t been found — the school doesn’t have CCTV cameras in most areas — and the FBI is reportedly involved in the antisemitic hate crime investigation.

The 17-year-old student has autism, is nonverbal, uses a service dog and has a full-time staffer shadowing him, according to U.S. and other media reports.

Read the full story ›

