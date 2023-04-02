A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music

Broadcasting not permitted during holy month of Ramadan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:27pm
(ABC ACTION NEWS) – A women-run radio station in Afghanistan's northeast has been shut down for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official said Saturday.

Sadai Banowan, which means women's voice in Dari, is Afghanistan's only women-run station and started 10 years ago. It has eight staff, six of them female.

Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan province, said the station violated the "laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate" several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramadan and was shuttered because of the breach.

