Tax returns show Harris donated to pro-reparations church

Vice President Kamala Harris donated money in 2022 to a firebrand San Francisco church that has stridently called for reparations for slavery and hosted speakers who have praised antisemites in the past, according to tax records released by The White House.

Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, donated $1,000 to the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, according to an annexed statement of their joint 2022 tax returns, which The White House released on Tuesday. The church has long championed reparations to African-Americans for slavery in the United States, with the church’s pastor, Rev. Amos C. Brown, calling conservative opponents of reparations the “personification of evil,” in February of this year, according to SFist.

Harris listed the donation as an itemized deduction to her tax burden, meaning that she was able to reduce her taxes by the amount donated. The IRS enables taxpayers to take deductions on “gifts to charity,” meaning that taxpayers effectively supported Harris’s donation to the church.

“Nobody but us were enslaved for 240 years.” — Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, Third Baptist Church of S.F. pic.twitter.com/ONegOjw3B1 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 16, 2021

The Third Baptist Church has been central to San Francisco’s push for reparations, having played host to the California Reparations Task Force, according to SFist, with its pastor Rev. Brown serving on the reparations committee. The Task Force was commissioned by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California to “study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans” and “recommend appropriate remedies in consideration of the Task Force’s findings.”

The church has also played host to controversial speakers, such as Rev. Fredrick Douglas Haynes III, per Fox News. Haynes is a known associate of Louis Farrakhan, a Nation of Islam minister with a controversial history of antisemitic and anti-white statements, having accused Jews of “manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-leaning watchdog group.

Just finished delivering Commencement address at Grambling State University. @LouisFarrakhan was attending the graduation of his beloved granddaughter! His gracious and generous compliments touched my heart! A wonderful and great man! pic.twitter.com/EydmFn7qJK — Dr. Frederick D Haynes (@fhunscripted) December 15, 2017

Brown, who has served as the church’s pastor since 1976, has attracted notoriety previously. Speaking at a 9/11 Memorial Service with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September, 2001, he remarked “America, America, what did you do — either intentionally or unintentionally — in the world order, in Central America, in Africa where bombs are still blasting?” in an apparent rationalization of 9/11, per SFGate.

Harris is a member of Third Baptist Church, according to Religion News Service.

She, Brown and the Third Baptist Church did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

