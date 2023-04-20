Teacher and LGBT activist arrested on charges of raping 16-year-old boy

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – An Idaho high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old boy. Eric McDermott, 59, of Boise was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday on charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child.

McDermott, who taught World Studies 8 and AP Human Geography, and coached basketball at Fairmont Junior High School, was also an outspoken LGBT activist.

According to the Idaho Statesman, McDermott contacted the former student via a "dating hookup site" in 2020 and after sharing numerous nude photos of himself, took the teen back to his home and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

