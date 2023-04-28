A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teachers accused of forcing 7-year-old special ed student to eat own vomit with spoon

Other students made to watch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Two Indiana school teachers have been accused of forcing a 7-year-old special education student to eat his own vomit, according to police.

Reprehensible accusations have come to light against two educators at the Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana. The two educators with the Brownsburg Community School Corp. are accused of abusing a 7-year-old during class.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On April 20, the Brownsburg Police Department said its detectives found evidence of abuse of a 7-year-old male attending the Brown Elementary School in its Life Skills program.

TRENDING: Viva la France! President Macron stands up to the Left's violence

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mysterious listeria outbreak spreads to 15 states
Hunter Biden's latest scandal leaves 'disinformation' experts silent
Record number of high schoolers now 'identify' as gay, bi, questioning
Middle-school principals in blue city plead for help to manage student behavior problems
Teachers accused of forcing 7-year-old special ed student to eat own vomit with spoon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×