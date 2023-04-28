Teachers accused of forcing 7-year-old special ed student to eat own vomit with spoon

(THE BLAZE) – Two Indiana school teachers have been accused of forcing a 7-year-old special education student to eat his own vomit, according to police.

Reprehensible accusations have come to light against two educators at the Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana. The two educators with the Brownsburg Community School Corp. are accused of abusing a 7-year-old during class.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On April 20, the Brownsburg Police Department said its detectives found evidence of abuse of a 7-year-old male attending the Brown Elementary School in its Life Skills program.

TRENDING: Viva la France! President Macron stands up to the Left's violence

Read the full story ›