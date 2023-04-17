Thank you, young man, for 'Jake's Papers'

Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and now Jake Teixeira all are true national heroes. Enemies of the people? No. The people's most courageous and honest eyes? Yes.

Slandered and hounded, indicted and jailed, or on the run. Snowden is free to travel, but only in Russia. Assange is locked up in England, fighting extradition. Teixeira, the newest member of this club of those who risked it all for the truth, now is being held here in the U.S. All three marked for destruction by the forces of darkness who fear the light.

Are they enemies of a tyrannical, lying government? Yes.

But once upon a time, Daniel Ellsberg, the former U.S. government analyst, leaked the Pentagon Papers, exposing the lies we were being handed out about the Vietnam War. For exposing the lies of that war, Ellsberg was lauded and celebrated. Cheers were heard around the leftist world when his case was dismissed. But, so many of the very ones who praised his actions and his exoneration now clamor for the head of Jake Teixeira. That was the bad war. This is the good war. The once young and rebellious hippies, who were activists then for peace and free speech, have all entered a stage of political dementia, insistent on the virtues of this escalating madness in Ukraine and determined that any who would speak against it should be silenced or imprisoned.

Hey man, like, that's really not groovy.

TRENDING: 'Unadulterated evil': State declares 'war' on parents over genders

The Military-Industrial Complex, about which Eisenhower warned us, has metamorphosed into its adult stage as a Military-Industrial-Pharmaceutical-Political Complex. Much more complex, indeed, than those viewed as rubes and buying units are likely to grasp, must less deter. None of its shareholders are willing to tolerate any interruption in its march from great power to penultimate power. Putting down the resistance in each separate country moves inexorably toward a state of unified worldwide enforcement.

We weren't there, so we don't know – but they say that it was Germany's Bohemian lifestyles in the first post-war years, into the early 1920s, that spawned the rise of National Socialism. Youthful rebel-anarchistic idealism, meeting the stressors of the real world, and, gradually, like the proverbial boiled frog, becoming self-righteous, old, fascistic ideologues. It seems like déjà vu all over again.

Our talk is no longer free. If it is talk of stepping out of line, it is fast becoming dangerous talk, and is being driven toward a time of terminal consequence. If we don't stop it, the same social credit system the Chinese Communist Party has mastered will be our final solution. Now, more and more openly, this system is coveted by the ruling elite of the U.S.

Jake Teixeira, given the dubious prize of a high-level security clearance, saw where we were heading in Ukraine. He saw that our government was lying about every aspect of the war, for reasons we are all beginning to suspect, and it all promised evil for our freedom, our nation and our children.

Being young, being a soldier and taking seriously his pledge to defend his beloved country, he did what true patriots do. He willingly laid down his life, not for himself, but for us, surely prepared in advance for the price to be paid. We should honor this man and pray for him. And we should welcome the opportunities, of which there will be many, to defend his good name against the raving mob that condemns him.

Did you want us all to remain blind to what this corrupt and evil administration is doing in our name? Are you anxious to punish those who are willing to suffer for the truth? Did someone just have courage to help explain how suddenly, a rational consensus of silence about the possibilities of nuclear annihilation has turned into an open and frequent discussion?

No, Ukraine is not winning, and this is known to the highest levels of the regime. We are being lied to. We already knew it, but now we have still more proof.

Yes, American "human assets" are in country, U.S. soldiers, and becoming more involved in day-to-day fighting. And it is escalating, on purpose. Yes, thank you, in the name of we the people, the United States of America, personnel are already committing universally defined acts of war against Russia.

Yes, the leadership of Ukraine are living up to the judgment that their country is the most corrupt in the world. Millions of our dollars, gifted by President Biden's handlers and the Congress, are being siphoned off into the hands of their top leadership, and though Jake's Papers don't testify to it specifically, the conclusion that great wealth is finding its way back home is unavoidable to all but the desperately naive.

Thank you, sir, for giving us "Jake's Papers." May history be kinder to you than the Biden cabal might intend.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!