'It's that thin': Longtime Trump critic predicts case dismissal

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump, predicted Tuesday the “thin” case of falsifying business records would be dismissed.

“I’m extraordinarily distressed by this document,” Bolton told CNN host Anderson Cooper and other panelists. “I think this is even weaker than I feared. It would be, uh and I think it’s easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump.”

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

WATCH:

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges, and pled not guilty on all counts during his appearance in court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will the criminal case against President Trump be dismissed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, with Bragg claiming that Trump made the false entries to “conceal the commission” of campaign-finance laws.

“My first thought was Lavrentiy Beria, the former head of the NKVD in Soviet times, who once said to Joe Stalin, you show me the man, I’ll show you the crime,” Bolton said. “So I think, as I say from somebody who does not want Trump to get the nomination, this feeds into Trump’s narrative.”

Even John Bolton recognizes that this is a bogus case. Bolton just said he is "extraordinarily distressed" by the indictment and it is "even weaker than I feared it would be and I think it's easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump." pic.twitter.com/zPEAaCjAhR — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 4, 2023

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

“I feel this complaint, this criminal complaint could easily be dismissed on a motion to dismiss. I think it’s that thin,” Bolton, who referenced his involvement in litigating the 1976 Supreme Court case Buckley v. Valeo, said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!