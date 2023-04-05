A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'It's that thin': Longtime Trump critic predicts case dismissal

'I'm extraordinarily distressed by this document'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:04am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump walks from the South Portico entrance of the White House to speak to reporters Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump walks from the South Portico entrance of the White House to speak to reporters Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump, predicted Tuesday the “thin” case of falsifying business records would be dismissed.

“I’m extraordinarily distressed by this document,” Bolton told CNN host Anderson Cooper and other panelists. “I think this is even weaker than I feared. It would be, uh and I think it’s easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump.”

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

WATCH:

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges, and pled not guilty on all counts during his appearance in court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will the criminal case against President Trump be dismissed?

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, with Bragg claiming that Trump made the false entries to “conceal the commission” of campaign-finance laws.

“My first thought was Lavrentiy Beria, the former head of the NKVD in Soviet times, who once said to Joe Stalin, you show me the man, I’ll show you the crime,” Bolton said. “So I think, as I say from somebody who does not want Trump to get the nomination, this feeds into Trump’s narrative.”

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

“I feel this complaint, this criminal complaint could easily be dismissed on a motion to dismiss. I think it’s that thin,” Bolton, who referenced his involvement in litigating the 1976 Supreme Court case Buckley v. Valeo, said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Johnson & Johnson shells out billions & billions to settle cancer claims
U.S. high-school students write gushing letters to Xi Jinping, Chinese media report
State lawmakers approve ban on biological men in women's bathroom
2-time election loser Stacey Abrams to teach 'race and black politics' at major university
Religious college fundraises to cut ties with 'intrusive,' 'hostile' U.S. government
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×