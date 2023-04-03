Thoughts for this Resurrection Day

Resurrection Day is upon us, but what many people do not fully grasp is the full meaning of freedom in Christ. Many people strive to be burdened with a yoke of lies and ignorance they would like to believe adds to their stature, when in fact it diminishes them. Tragically, those who are the most crippled by this are those who find their self-worth in the amount of melanin, i.e., pigmentation, they show.

Long before I accepted Christ and went on to become an ordained minister, I had no use for the myopic mentality of being a crayon color. The attention focused upon supposed skin color is a dogma from the pit of hell that the acolytes of Marx have used to enslave the mind, being and aspirations of a select group of people. And, again, it has been done with a crippling effect.

It deprives a segment of people from enjoying the natural freedoms God has provided. The practice of manufactured distinctions has enabled falsities to be inculcated into the psyche of malleable minds in classrooms by instructors committed to satanic practices of division by infusing hatred and deep resentment based upon pernicious lies.

Booker T. Washington said: "Of all forms of slavery there is none that is so harmful and degrading as that form of slavery which tempts on human being to hate another by reason of his race or color. One man cannot hold another man down in the ditch without remaining down in the ditch with him."

In my work writing the foreword for Pelican Publishing's re-release of Booker T. Washington's epic autobiography, "Up From Slavery," I found Dr. Washington and myself kindred spirits. Perhaps the most significant trait we shared in kind was his unwavering standard that: "I would permit no man, no matter what his colour might be, to narrow and degrade my soul by making me hate him." I could not agree more.

I pity those who attempt to find their value by fording the tributary that flows into the river of hatred where ignorance waits to drown them. A classic example would be the hate-filled lies of Elijah Muhammad (there was nothing honorable about him).

One of many lies the evil Muhammad told black men converting to Islam was the so-called white man stole the black man's heritage. This was why the slaves took the name of the family who owned them, he claimed. Muhammad's remedy was to give them an "X" for their last name as with Malcolm X, or in the case of boxing great and draft dodger Muhammad Ali, he gave him the last name of Ali. That allowed the dishonorable Elijah Muhammad to position himself as something special because he was able to hand out names.

This lie continues in Islam even today. The problem is that neither the Africans hunted as a form of commerce for export nor the Dahomey and Ashanti African tribes on the Ivory Coast that hunted other Africans had last names. None of the tribes had last names. Those that did had taken them from the Europeans and other nations in which they had been slaves, which included Islamic countries.

Another purveyor of hatred and inferiority based upon outright lies that are easily repudiated are those panhandled by Nikole Hannah-Jones in her "1619 Project," which amounts to little more than something out of Aesop's Fables. Jones ignored, for example, this primary truth: "Resultant of voting rights provisions established by Republicans, in the mid 1700s, towns such as Baltimore had more blacks than whites voting in elections; and when the proposed U.S. Constitution was placed before the citizens in 1787 and 1788, it was ratified by both black and white voters in a number of States." (See: Black History Issue 2003; wallbuilders.com.) Also, during Reconstruction, there were some 2,000 blacks that held public office. Some were former slaves. This was because of "the passage of explicit constitutional voting rights for blacks in 1870" by Republicans.

Jones and her kind always blame the domestic terrorism on Dixiecrats. Nothing could be further from the truth. These were Democrats, and this was long before their claims against the late Strom Thurmond et al. I go into great explanatory detail in my syndicated article titled: "What The Colored 'Commie' Reparationists Cory Booker and Sheila Jackson Lee Don't Want You To Know."

It isn't necessary for me to make things up to engender anger and hatred. Satan is guilty of that. It's the method he must use to divert attention from the truth. The truth is cultural Marxists and neo-Leninists are Satan's progeny. They, like their father the devil, are liars, destroyers and murderers.

The last thing they want is for the led-through-the-nose blind who are ignorant of factual truth to step back and take a good look at their neighborhoods and realize that it's not the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) or a mobilized Panzerschreck police division steamrolling through their neighborhoods murdering them.

It's their kind living next door who are slaughtering them and terrorizing their domiciles. It's the pride of the Margaret Sanger that has made hundreds of millions of dollars in the cruelest lie of all. They've been conditioned to believe that paying their acknowledged enemies to murder their children and sell off the baby parts is birth control.

This Resurrection Day, instead of "dressing to the nines," having big dinners and playing church, it would do them well to understand that Jesus came that we may know the "Truth" and to set sinners free.

The contumely like Jones would rather ensure their portion of hell than turn to Christ for salvation. Those are my thoughts this Resurrection Day. What will yours be?

