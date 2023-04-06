3 'hero' Marines intervene in violent attack at Chick-fil-A, snap suspect's weapon in half

Three U.S. Marines prevented a potential stabbing at a Chick-fil-A location in Virginia last weekend, according to a report from police.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two men attempted to steal another man’s phone Saturday at the fast-food outlet in North Stafford.

Department public information officer Ryan Wilbur said three Marines heard a struggle between three other males and explained how they intervened.

“On April 1st at approximately 1:41 p.m. Deputy E.E. Donkor responded to a disturbance at Chick-fil-a, located at 25 Dunn Drive,” he said. “Witnesses advised one male was approached by two others. The three got into a brief argument before a physical altercation ensued.”

Wilbur said one of the two males pulled a knife on the victim.

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance

“Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties,” Wilbur stated. “One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled.”

Sheriff David P. Decatur shared an image of the knife on his Facebook page.

The victim told police his phone was stolen during the incident.

Do you support America's military? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A deputy in the area saw two males who matched the descriptions of the attackers.

The pair, who were 14 and 17, were both arrested.

The victim’s stolen phone was also in their possession. It was returned to him by the deputy.

“Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, robbery, as well as, attempted felony wounding on the 17-year-old,” Wilbur said. “Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, as well as robbery on the 14-year-old."

Both were sent to a juvenile corrections facility and given court dates.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement thanking the Marines for their actions.

“Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim,” Wilbur said.

He concluded, “Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.