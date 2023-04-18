Top Christian pastor, author and broadcaster dead

(CBN NEWS) -- Prominent pastor, author, and Christian broadcaster Dr. Charles Stanley has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning, April 18, at 90 years old.

In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family. pic.twitter.com/8h2ROcoHuF — In Touch Ministries (@InTouchMin) April 18, 2023

In 65 years of ministry, Dr. Stanley helped to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world through his Bible-teaching ministry.

Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 90. Dr. Stanley was the founder of @InTouchMin and pastored @FirstBaptistATL for more than 50 years. I appreciate his faithfulness in unashamedly teaching the Word of God. For many… pic.twitter.com/fiRV96wLKz — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 18, 2023

He had led First Baptist Church Atlanta for 50 years, but he stepped back from that role in 2020. Today, the Atlanta church's membership includes people from 98 countries of origin, making them among the most ethnically diverse congregations in America.

