A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S. WorldIN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top Christian pastor, author and broadcaster dead

'A lion of the faith. An effective evangelist and teacher of the Bible'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN NEWS) -- Prominent pastor, author, and Christian broadcaster Dr. Charles Stanley has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning, April 18, at 90 years old.

In 65 years of ministry, Dr. Stanley helped to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world through his Bible-teaching ministry.

He had led First Baptist Church Atlanta for 50 years, but he stepped back from that role in 2020. Today, the Atlanta church's membership includes people from 98 countries of origin, making them among the most ethnically diverse congregations in America.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'You couldn't cut it': Hilarious new beer ad mocks guys in women's sports

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Toxic': Greatest betrayal in nation deceptively unleashed on millions
Top Christian pastor, author and broadcaster dead
'My question is very simple': Biden Cabinet member refuses to define what a woman is
Fox News, Dominion reach $787 million settlement for election defamation
S&P 500 ends little changed as earnings season picks up steam
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×