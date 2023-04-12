Top investigative journalist burns Biden for failed Ukraine 'quagmire'

Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who exposed the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam era and more recently revealed how the Biden administration was the likely culprit in the bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, now is blasting Joe Biden's leadership on the issue of the Ukraine war.

Or lack of leadership.

A source for his recent posting on Substack explained there's no coordination, little planning and virtually no information being given to Americans.

"There’s no idea whether the White House knows what’s going on. Has the president gone to the American people with an informative broadcast about what is going on? The only briefings the press and the public get today are from White House spokespeople," the source told Hersh. "This is not just bad leadership. There is none. Zero."

A report at the Gateway Pundit described how corruption there is "rampant," with at least $400 million already embezzled.

"The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been 'using American taxpayers' funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel' including fuel from Russia, which it – and the USA – are ostensibly at war with, Hersh writes," according to the report.

"Ukrainian President Zelensky and many in his entourage have been 'skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments,' Hersh writes. 'One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least.'"

Even though House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have called for an audit of U.S. spending there, the source predicted none will be allowed by the Biden administration.

The report said corruption politicians there literally have been competing to set up "front companies" for contracts "for weapons and ammunition with private arms dealers around the world, all of which provide kickbacks."

The report pointed out, CIA Director William Burns confronted Zelensky about 35 corrupt Ukraine generals and officials, and Zelensky fired 10 but did "little else."

"The 10 he got rid of were brazenly bragging about the money they had – driving around Kiev in their new Mercedes," Hersh wrote.

One intelligence official told Hersh, "There is a total breakdown between the White House leadership and the intelligence community.

"Destroying the Nord Stream pipelines was never discussed, or even known in advance, by the community," the official told Hersh. "And there is no strategy for ending the war. The U.S. spent two years planning for the Normandy invasion in World War II. What are we going to do if China decides to invade Taiwan?"

President Trump's comments on Russia and Ukraine, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, are here, starting at about the 11:30 mark:

