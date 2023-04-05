'Totally weaponized': Trump demands FBI, DOJ be defunded

There is already a ton of evidence, starting back when Barack Obama was in the White House, about how Democrats have "weaponized" the Department of Justice and the FBI.

It surfaced in the public eye with the federal agencies' collusion with Democrats to fabricate the "Russiagate" claims against President Trump back in 2016.

The evidence has just piled up ever since, and, in fact, Special Counsel John Durham is looking into this very issue.

The latest stunt was the use by the Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, of a federal statute to resurrect misdemeanors from the grave of statute of limitations to accuse Trump of 34 counts this week.

It all involves bookkeeping figures at his companies. Trump has denied the validity of any of the claims and has promised to fight.

Now Trump says more should be done to deter that "weaponization," such as when a rogue FBI agent explained to another during the 2016 presidential race that he would not allow Trump to be president.

"Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses. The Democrats have totally weaponized law enforcement in our country and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under siege elections!" he said.

At Gateway Pundit a commentary said, "President Trump is right. The representatives and senators who call themselves Republicans didn’t stand up yesterday when a totally BS arrest was carried out on the former president of the United States. They remained, for the most part, quiet. Where is their outrage?"

The commentary continued, "The DOJ is totally corrupt. They are arresting people who pray at abortion clinics with SWAT teams early in the morning. They haven’t stopped attacking President Trump and he mentioned in his speech last night at Mar-a-Lago that this has cost him millions in legal fees."

Trump pointed out that the status quo is not just his opinion.

"Almost every legal and political analyst has said that the unfair and morally disgusting indictment filed against me yesterday has NO MERIT, and is not even a case. There was no crime and, anyway, the statute of limitations has been violated by many years," he said.

His statement continued, "The Democrats have weaponized our systems of law. They align with a media that is now a total propaganda apparatus like the media in the Soviet Union. They steal elections and kill (4 Trump supporters on Jan 6) and they imprison innocent supporters who protested the 2020 election steal (which is not a crime.) They slander us and use the DOJ and FBI to insert crimes into our lives because we are good Americans, the ones these communists and America-haters hate most."

According to the New York Post, Trump "fiery rebuke" came after the Democrat judge assigned to his case, Juan Merchan, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now is at a company with Biden and Harris as clients, "warned the real estate mogul about his social media rants during his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon."

Trump called the case a "witch hunt," explained, "The criminal is [Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg] because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted — or at a minimum, he should resign."

Trump also identified Merchan as "Trump-hating."

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges involving his business paperwork, and experts pointed out there simply is no evidence of a crime that Bragg has been able to assemble. They also note the odd scheme Bragg is using, claiming one act of paperwork entry is a crime because it was intended to support another, but unidentified, crime.

In addition, all of the charges rest on the testimony of Trump's former lawyer, a convicted perjurer.



