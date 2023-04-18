'Toxic': Greatest betrayal in nation deceptively unleashed on millions

Throughout America, parents by the millions send their precious children off to their local public schools, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing and arithmetic, along with science, history, sports, music and group recreation, just like when they attended school decades ago.

However, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total betrayal. Today, what are still euphemistically called “public schools” (remember, “public” means “government”) have been transmogrified into far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Sound far-fetched? Sadly, it’s understated.

Briefly step inside today’s “hallowed halls of learning,” where most American children spend the major part of their young lives, and consider the dystopian reality of “public education” in 2023.

In thousands of schools today, students are literally taught to hate their own country. Children are being programmed, via various anti-American curricula – including the notorious “1619 Project” K-12 curricula already in use in at least 4,500 U.S. public schools – to loathe and feel ashamed of America as white supremacist, racist and even genocidal. They’re indoctrinated to regard all white people as racist, or at best as unjust beneficiaries of “white privilege,” and therefore still personally guilty for America’s deeply entrenched “systemic racism.”

Continuing our school tour, one soon encounters what all previous generations of Americans would have regarded as the criminal sexual abuse of children. This starts, almost unbelievably, in preschool when confused and intimidated parents take their highly impressionable young children to “drag queen” events, during which obviously mentally deranged – and in truth, demonically possessed – men dressed as women corrupt society’s most vulnerable members with degenerate, and often overtly sexual, “entertainment.”

Fast forward a few short years: Frequent news stories document the wild LGBT grooming craze now sweeping the nation’s public schools. Openly activist LGBT teachers post recruitment videos of themselves on social media platforms like TikTok, their greatest desire being to shepherd young new recruits into the fold. Then, to complete the job, there are the after-school “support clubs” or “GSAs” (formerly called “gay-straight alliances,” but more recently, as the transgender craze has metastasized, rechristened “gender and sexuality alliances”), which in reality are straight-up, in-school recruitment hubs.

Time to go to the school library? When kids walk through the library doors, they can expect to encounter explicit pornography proudly and prominently displayed – books such as “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, which graphically depicts multiple lesbian sex acts and equates the scars from “top surgery” (where a young girls’ breasts are cut off) to having cool tattoos. Another popular book is “Flamer” by Mike Curato, featuring a boy explicitly describing various homosexual acts. And then there’s “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan, detailing how to perform homosexual sex, even guiding children in how to accomplish “sexting” – that is, sending sexually explicit texts and images of themselves to others.

In between all this leftwing indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” It doesn’t matter that it’s not true. Rendering children fearful, anxious and radicalized serves the elites’ core purpose of wresting authority over kids away from their parents. It’s classic Marxism/communism.

No wonder every measure of pathology, from anxiety to depression to suicidality, is skyrocketing in America’s young people today.

“But wait,” many may ask in desperation: “What about the ‘3 Rs’ – reading, writing and arithmetic? Surely those basic skills are still being taught in public school, and such totally non-political disciplines can’t easily be messed with by the crazies on the left. Right?”

Wrong.

Even the most essential – and in the case of mathematics, purely and entirely logical – subjects are being corrupted at breakneck speed, in the service of the new American Marxism.

Epitomized by Brooklyn College’s math education Professor Laurie Rubel, who claims the whole notion that two plus two equals four “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy,” today’s public school curriculum developers are succeeding in generating a new version of the “3 Rs” that are, quite literally, insane.

Consider what Rubel posted to her Twitter followers in 2020: “The idea that math (or data) is culturally neutral or in any way objective is a MYTH. … Along with the 'Of course math is neutral because 2+2=4' trope are the related (and creepy) 'Math is pure' and 'Protect math.' Reeks of white supremacist patriarchy. I'd rather think on nurturing people & protecting the planet (with math in service of them goals).”

So, insisting that “two plus two make four” – as did Winston Smith, the main character in George Orwell’s “1984,” who was persecuted severely for being normal and logical – makes one a “white supremacist” in today’s America.

Thus, in Oregon, to cite just one example, the state’s education department promotes “A Pathway to Math Equity,” which purports to train teachers in how to “dismantle racism in mathematics instruction.”

“We see white supremacy culture show up in the mathematics classroom even as we carry out our professional responsibilities,” declares the teachers’ guide, which demands that educators take responsibility for “visibilizing the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math.” The main “toxic characteristic” being the old-fashioned focus on getting the “right” answer.

“The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false,” declares the course’s “toolkit,” “and teaching it is even much less so. Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.”

Meanwhile, just as with “white supremacist” math, Rutgers University has determined that speaking and writing English correctly is also racist. The school’s English department has altered its grammar standards to “stand with and respond” to the Black Lives Matter movement and emphasize "social justice" and "critical grammar" over irrelevancies like correct spelling and grammar.

The new "critical grammar" approach challenges the standard form of the English language in favor of a more “inclusive” writing experience, noting “the curriculum puts an emphasis on the variability of the English language instead of accuracy.” The English Department is even offering an internship titled "Decolonizing the Writing Center" to make writing “more linguistically diverse."

All of these revelations are more than chilling in light of Abraham Lincoln’s famous observation that “The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”

The entire April 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine is devoted to exposing today’s public school system as you’ve never seen it – and even more importantly, exploring what readers can and must do to protect their children and grandchildren, while getting them the kind of wholesome educational experience they need and truly deserve. It’s all in “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.”

Comments author, journalist and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian: “America is in the middle of what some are calling a ‘soft communist revolution,’ and how it’s ultimately going to turn out is unknown. One thing you can do, however, is to refuse to sacrifice your children to it. Take them out of the public school system.”

“THE GREATEST BETRAYAL” issue of Whistleblower talks about how to best accomplish that.

