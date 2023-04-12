Trans abortion activist looking at ZERO jail time after attacking church, assaulting members

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering no jail time for a transgender activist who vandalized a church and assaulted a woman after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old who identifies as transgender, broke two glass doors and spray painted “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters” on the outside of St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, in 2022 after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, according to the Daily Mail. Nota also assaulted a woman, spray painted another person in the face, attacked police and hit an officer’s vehicle with a bag of spray paint cans, but the Biden administration is planning on offering a plea bargain that would require no jail time, according to Fox News Digital.

Nota was charged in July 2022 with a hate crime and assault in the fourth degree, according to the Seattle Times. Nota was also reportedly intoxicated at the time of the assault, according to the Daily Mail.

Nota’s attack was one in a long line of attacks against churches and pro-life organizations after the Supreme Court ruling and a 2022 report from the Family Research Council found that from the leak of the Dobbs decision in May to December almost 30 churches were attacked by individuals that expressed pro-abortion views. Another report published Monday found that in the first three months of 2023, attacks against churches had already climbed to 69 and that by the end of the year, the number would likely reach a record high.

The DOJ has prosecuted pro-life protesters in the past. Mark Houck was arrested in front of his family by the FBI in an October morning raid after being charged with assaulting an abortion clinic volunteer. Houck pleaded not guilty to the charges and was eventually acquitted in January after the jury deadlocked.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

