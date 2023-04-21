A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Transgender lawmaker who unleashed hate speech banned from speaking

Called for other legislators to see 'blood on their hands'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Jason Rosewell on Unsplash)

(Photo by Jason Rosewell on Unsplash)

A transgender lawmaker in Montana who unleashed hate speech against fellow legislators recently, hoping they would see "blood on their hands" when they pray, has been ordered not to speak on legislature issues until an apology is delivered.

The Gateway Pundit reported the discipline for Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a man who "identifies" as a woman, follows a call in the legislature for his censure.

The Gateway Pundit reported, "The lawmaker had claimed that Republicans would have 'blood on their hands' if they supported a bill to ban sex change surgeries and potentially-sterilizing hormone treatments for minors."

Zephyr said, "This body should be ashamed. If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

TRENDING: 'Cover-up': Where's the Nashville 'trans' mass-murderer's manifesto?

Now Montana House Speaker Matt Regier has confirmed there are plans to "not recognize" Zephyr to speak on any bill until an apology is made for the lack of decorum, the report explained.

"It is up to me to maintain decorum here on the House floor, to protect the dignity and integrity. And any representative that I don’t feel can do that will not be recognized."

Zephyr subsequently complained of being stifled, and promised there would be no apology.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should Zooey Zephyr be banned from speaking until he apologizes?

 

A social media commenter responded with, "Blood on hands? Little extreme no? Your argument is kids don't know what they want but yet YOU trans community want to tell kids what they should be or believe. Yet religion can't be taught isn't that telling kids too believe in something as-well?"

The Freedom Caucus said the comments were inappropriate and called for a censure for "attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

 

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Transgender lawmaker who unleashed hate speech banned from speaking
Elections company abandons all claims against vote integrity advocates
Jordan scorches Biden for making Hunter laptop letter 'seem organic'
Investigation reveals history books teaching kids lies about President Trump
Investigators see viable tax, gun case against Hunter Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×