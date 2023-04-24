Transgender threatens all who try to keep him out of women's facilities

A transgender, a man who presents himself as a woman, has posted online a threat to anyone who might get in the way when he wants to go into a women's facility.

This biological man tells trans people to "arm up" and issues a violent threat to anyone who tries to block him from the women's restroom: "I dare you to try and stop me going into a women's bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make." pic.twitter.com/fG6E27RFG4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 19, 2023

The Gateway Pundit explained he goes by the name "Tara" and he warns he'll be a "dangerous animal" if confronted.

He also called on trans people to "arm up" and buy guns.

"You back a wild animal into a corner, they’re gonna become a dangerous animal. So if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead," he said.

"I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make."

The Gateway Pundit commented, "For some reason, this person thinks that the issue of who’s allowed to use certain bathrooms calls for violence."

"Tara" also demands LGBT community members, "Go out, buy a gun, learn how to use it efficiently, through and through. Because, the time to act is now. You need to protect yourself and you need to protect your fellow transgender brothers and sister and theys and thems, you need to protect the rest of us in the LGB community, as I am going to do myself."

