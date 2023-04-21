When transgenderism trumps common sense

Parenthood has blessed me four times in life – twice in my 30s, via the old-fashioned way, and twice in my 60s, via adoptions. Now in my 70s, I am disturbed to find parenting skills challenged in some locations by dangerous wokeist influences. Never did I think applying basic common sense – i.e., banning children from making a life-changing decision when their minds are not fully capable of understanding the consequences of doing so – would be chastised.

When parents have more than one child, efforts are made to avoid any demonstration of favoritism toward one over another. A parent seeks to be equally loving toward all to avoid discord and unfairness.

A parent – even an aging one – endeavors with young children to maintain a level playing field as much as possible on the homefront. So, it is shocking to see our schools demonstrate clear favoritism toward transgender females today, denying biological female athletes the opportunity to compete on a level playing field. This is permitted because a biological male, discovering he can no longer psychologically fit into his birth suit, seeks to transfer out of it to compete with the physically less-competitive sporting gender. Lest this be considered a sexist comment, far fewer transgender men have won major male championships than transgender women have won major female championships. Accordingly, consider how devastating this is for biological female athletes to see such favoritism exhibited as they are unfairly required to compete against transgender women who, as biological men, have markedly higher testosterone levels.

The good news this week is that House Republicans passed a bill – H.R. 734 – the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act – seeking to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female athletic programs. But, as the bill passed in the Republican-controlled House by a party-line vote of 219-203, the bad news is it is unlikely to be taken up by a U.S. Senate controlled by Democrats. Even if it were shockingly taken up and passed by the Senate, President Joe Biden has promised to veto it.

The bill seeks to amend Title IX – the federal civil rights law which in 1972 banned sex-based discrimination in education, allowing women to compete in their own individual sports – by recognizing sex as being "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., noted, "House Republicans today passed this bill to protect the safety and fairness that we should have in women's sports and to make sure that no female athlete is ever forced to compete against a biological male, period." However, as the vote indicated, such common sense was not shared by 203 Democrats.

Since 2020, 21 states have voted to prevent transgender athletes from playing on sports teams inconsistent with their birth gender with dozens more states having similar bills in progress. Democrats appear not to sense the direction in which the wind of common sense is blowing – and has been blowing since time began.

Interestingly, even two radical liberal feminist groups – the Women's Liberation and Women's Declaration International USA – both agree with the bill and not with Biden.

Just like science – and, thus, common sense – tells us, there are but two genders. It also tells us any large and free society will never produce a "single population fits all" round peg for itself. Transgenderism is a fact of life and, as such, common sense tells us those embracing it must be treated as equal members of society. However, equality means just that – it does not mean giving special equity (i.e., diversity status) to those not fitting the round peg profile simply for doing so.

Take, for example, the recent airing of a new television program on CNN, titled "Searching for Mexico."

"Desperate Housewives" co-star Eva Longoria hosted the program, which highlighted a group of "two-spirited" cooks in Oaxaca, known locally as "Muxes." Appearing to share much of the same characteristics of transgender males, Muxes "identify as a third gender" from a young age, according to Longoria. One Muxe gave the self-description, "We are people of two spirits. We are the duality, neither man nor woman. You are neither less nor more."

Longoria celebrated the fact that male Muxes take on "traditionally female roles within the family, becoming caregivers, needleworkers and, most importantly, cooks." She shared a bit about their dating lives – which are kept secret. They attest to going out with heterosexual men whom they view as "more manly."

But why does CNN promote a program under the guise of a group's unique cooking talents, all really to promote its transgenderism? It is not unlike parents intentionally favoring one child.

The biggest danger in exposing immature student minds to transgenderism is the tendency for such minds to embrace it as a fad or an effort to earn favoritism from teachers pushing it upon them. We have heard horror stories of young children who were encouraged to take the transgender plunge, only to deeply regret the irreversible body-altering treatment later.

In 1896, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued a racist decision. In Plessy v. Ferguson, despite the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause banning states from denying "equal protection" to any person in their jurisdictions, separately designated train cars for whites and blacks were deemed constitutional as long as they were "equal." It took more than half a century for SCOTUS to see otherwise, reversing Plessy v. Ferguson in 1954. In Brown v. Board of Education, it determined equal means just that – equal – separate be damned. Ironically, we will have to await a future SCOTUS decision concerning the Title IX issue above as to whether when referencing genders, separate means just that – separate – equal be damned.

Only time will tell how many more females will be robbed of championship titles or placements by transgender women who, due to an absence of common sense by decision-makers, are enabled to exercise an unfair advantage by trumping it.

