Trump Isn't Jesus, but Dems are persecuting him like Jesus

This is not normal. This is a communist takeover of the United States. This is a communist "colour revolution." And at the center of it all is the persecution of former President Donald J. Trump.

And it's all happening during the week of Easter and Passover. Remind you of anything?

No, Trump is NOT Jesus Christ. He is human. He is not a god. I know that. But Democrats don't seem to know it. They treat him like Jesus. They persecute him like Jesus.

And for the same reasons, too: Trump threatens the status quo; he threatens the government; he threatens the deep state and D.C. swamp; he threatens their gravy train; and he threatens their lock on power and control.

Also, like Jesus, Trump fights on behalf of the little guy or gal who feels powerless.

TRENDING: The Light of Life never goes out

Also, like Jesus, Trump's persecutors (Democrats) are so clueless and ignorant that they just persecuted, arrested and arraigned in court an innocent man during the same week that Jesus Christ was arrested, tried with false witnesses and crucified unjustly by an evil, tyrannical government to retain their power and please a bloodthirsty mob.

Why is this happening today? You can see the parallels. Why are Democrats and the deep state going after Trump like he is Jesus?

First, Democrats are classic bullies – vicious communist thugs. They want no threats to their power; they want no dissent. This isn't only about Trump. They are sending a message to all of us. "If we can destroy Trump, you're next. Think what we can do to you." That's bullying and intimidation – the hallmarks of communism.

Democrats, the D.C. swamp, the deep state and the mainstream media are all scared to death of Trump. It's the opposite of what they say. They say he's unpopular, that the things he says turn people off. If they really believe that, if every time Trump talks, he loses support, why not just leave him alone and let him talk? Why are they so desperate to stop him?

Because Democrats and government bullies know he is the only one who can beat their rigged elections. And here's the proof I'm right. In the week Trump was arrested, the latest Rasmussen Poll shows him beating Biden 47 to 40. That's a landslide. This is just more proof of rigged elections: arresting the guy who is beating your guy by a landslide is the ultimate form of rigging an election.

That's why they're pulling out all the tricks to stop Trump now. He is the only thing standing in the way of Democrats winning in 2024 ... and then staying in power forever. After that, they'll have one-party rule. Again, that's a hallmark of communism.

Finally, arresting Trump serves one more function: It's a WMD – a "weapon of mass distraction." Democrats need to hide what's right in front of your eyes. They don't want you to notice what they've produced:

Terrible inflation; mass layoffs; a crumbling economy; bank failures; a wide-open border with millions of dangerous illegal aliens invading America; an exploding national debt; Social Security is now bankrupt; vaccine deaths and injuries are exploding because of Biden's OSHA mandate; violent crime, theft, drugs and homelessness have exploded in every big city; transgender ideology is poisoning your children in failing schools; and we are on the verge of World War III with China, Russia and Iran.

All we'll see and hear about for the next two years is Trump indictments, Trump arrests and Trump trials 24/7. Mission accomplished. Weapon of mass distraction. This is propaganda – the hallmark of communism.

Trump is first; we are next. If they can bully, demonize and destroy Trump, nothing will stop them. We are all serfs and slaves forevermore.

How fitting this is all happening Easter week.

I saw this all coming. That's why I've come up with a plan in my new No. 1 national bestseller, "The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book." We need to get away from these radical, insane, intolerant, America-hating, God-hating Democrats. We need a "national divorce." But that's complicated. It may take years, or it may never happen.

My book lays out a simple, easy plan that is more like a "trial separation."

My plan is about building a "parallel conservative economy." We list the 123 great conservative companies to buy from. From now on we spend only with companies that share our values. And we stop spending with woke, evil companies that will use our money to destroy everything we love about America. That's certainly a start to creating a new conservative America. We start with our own separate conservative economy.

In the week of Easter and Passover – and a week that saw Bud Light make a transgender influencer their spokesman and Chicago vote for an even more communist mayor than the last one – it's clear we need an exit plan: a national divorce, or at the very least, a separation. I've got the plan.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!