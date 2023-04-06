Trump lawyer says Bragg indictment was 'disappointing'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

An attorney for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the “disappointing” indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not be challenging to defend.

“Without getting into privileged information, I can tell you that we had an idea of what was going to happen,” Alina Habba told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “We counted how it would get to 34, of course, because of the illegal leaks. It was exactly what we thought. I can’t get into it but can I tell you there was no surprises, and it was actually disappointing as a professional, as an attorney… I was waiting for a little something. Give us a challenge.”

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

WATCH:

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

“He won’t pull this off. He is going to go down as a disgrace,” Habba said. “A disgraced D.A. and he is going to hurt his political, and is he politically motivated, his Democrat Party… That’s it. Bottom line, period, the end.”

Was the Bragg indictment "disappointing"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Habba also called out Daniels, noting that a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that she owed Trump another $121,000.

“The day of the indictment, I swear god is good, we got another ruling from the court for another 190 some odd thousand dollars that she owes,” Habba told Watters before taking a dig at Daniels’ former lawyer, Michael Avenatti. “Let’s not forget that her lawyer is behind bars right now.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!