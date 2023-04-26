Trump 'listening' to suggestions he pick this one popular name to be VP

There have been some harsh words in recent weeks between President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans.

After all, Trump continues to be a powerhouse in the GOP and DeSantis is a rising star who could launch his own campaign for the White House in 2024. Certainly he is considered a rising powerhouse.

That being the case, many Republicans have wondered openly about a Trump-DeSantis ticket.

Now a report explains that Trump is listening to advisers who are discussing that possibility.

The "PageSix" report said, "While the polls have the former president leading the Florida governor in a potential 2024 GOP race, some Trumpworld insiders are urging the 45th chief executive to make DeSantis his running mate — and Trump is 'listening,' we hear. A Trumpworld source tells Page Six, 'Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed.'"

Nor is there evidence that DeSantis has been asked about the idea.

But the source said, "Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have."

Biden just announced his plans for another campaign this week, raising all sorts of questions about his health and cognitive abilities, given his regular verbal collapses that he's exhibited in recent weeks and months.

Nor is his health a settled issue, with multiple conditions that raise concerns for the man who would be 86 at the conclusion of a second term.

The report said "there's no deal yet," but speculated that DeSantis also would bring in big donors.

The source cited in the report explained what DeSantis really wants is to run in 2028 after Trump, but some donors right now "are pushing for a partnership."

The polls right now show about 58% of Republicans supporting Trump, and 21%^ for DeSantis.

DeSantis hasn't officially announced a campaign yet, possibly because of a clause in Florida law that suggests he'd need to resign his post in order to become a candidate.

As WND reported Tuesday, former Trump aide Steve Bannon noted on his "War Room" podcast that he is a big supporter of Kari Lake and would rather see her become Trump's running mate for 2024, but he floated the suggestion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a replacement if Lake was simply uninterested in the idea.

Bannon explained: "Look, I'm a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate. If she's not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, be an excellent choice for President Trump to consider. There was a standing ovation and this was a very hardcore MAGA war room posse crowd."

