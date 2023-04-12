A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million

For 'betraying attorney-client relationship, improper enrichment, and spreading falsehoods'

Published April 12, 2023 at 5:49pm
President Donald Trump (NASA photo by Bill Ingalls)

(DAILYWIRE) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for more than $500 million.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Cohen of betraying the attorney-client relationship, improper enrichment, and spreading falsehoods. The suit cites Cohen’s public statements, including in books, and says Cohen ignored “cease and desist” orders.

“This is an action arising from [Cohen’s] multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion and breaches of contract by virtue of [Cohen’s] past service as [Trump’s] employee and attorney,” the lawsuit states.

TRENDING: Shameless media censorship

Read the full story ›

