Trump's arrest is a lefty 'Sieg Heil' to the Rainbow Swastika

If it is true that history always repeats for those who fail to learn from it, it is doubly true when actual history is replaced by false revisionist narratives to serve a social-engineering agenda. How can you fix a problem you never knew you had? Sometimes, however, the "Wizard" behind the curtain loses control of the propaganda machine, and the previously brainwashed masses get a rude awakening to how much they've been duped. That's today's reality in America, where newly awakened conservatives and constitutionalists are suddenly on the verge of civil war with the mind-enslaved zombies of the "progressive" left whose lies have been exposed. It's a showdown of the Awake vs the Woke. And it's all thanks to the American Samson, Donald Trump, who has pulled down the Temple of Dagon onto their heads (and his own) to give the American Israelites a fighting chance to overthrow the Philistine demon-worshipers we call the "deep state."

Without Trump we would collectively have slept right through the transition from a Constitutional Republic to a Global Maoist Technocracy under Hillary Clinton – ignoring the shouts of warning from "crack-pot bigots" like myself on the "radical fringe" of society. And that is, of course, why ALL the Woke, and a great many "useful idiots" following their lead, hate Trump with a passion that burns in them like the unquenchable fires of Hell, blinding them to all reason and prudence – to the point that many have abandoned even the pretext of rationality and justice. Trump is America's "Judge" in the truest Old Testament Samsonian sense, and our fate as a nation is inextricably intertwined with his.

But Americans have only a partial understanding of just how deep the duplicity goes in history. Some of the most important truths necessary to understand our present crisis are still buried under layers of false narratives: the most important being the true history of Nazi Germany, which was in many ways a globalist dress rehearsal for all that is happening in America today.

Two simple, easily documented facts that will help to crack open the door of truth are 1) that the earliest, deepest root of the American LGBT movement was the Chicago chapter of the German Society for Human Rights (whose most famous member was topmost SA Brownshirt leader and Hitler's right-hand man Ernst Roehm), launched in 1924 by a German-American soldier, Henry Gerber. And 2) that it was the OSS, predecessor of the CIA, who, in the early 1930s recruited the "father" of Cultural Marxism, Herbert Marcuse, and then unleashed him as a social engineer pushing the "sexual revolution" throughout America as the golden oracle of the elite university system. The very term "sexual revolution" was coined by his Marxist fellow-traveler, Wilhelm Reich, whose German version of his 1936 book "Sexuality in the Culture War" was renamed "The Sexual Revolution" for the English version. It was subtitled: "for the socialist restructuring of humans." Let the implications of that phrase sink in for a moment in respect to our rising trans-sexual/trans-humanist nightmare.

Reich's most famous book was "The Mass Psychology of Fascism" (1933), an anti-Nazi treatise that was one of the first to expose the homosexual core of Nazi male identity. For example, he wrote: "The male supremacy of the Platonic era is entirely homosexual. … The same principle governs the fascist ideology of the male strata of Nazi leaders (Bluher, Roehm, etc.) [who] ... reactivate the sexual life of the Platonic era in their familial form of living. … Rosenberg and Bluher [the leading Nazi ideologists] recognize the state solely as a male state organized on a homosexual basis (Reich:91ff)."

Don't be fooled by the apparent incompatibility of the Marcuse/Reich "Communist Socialism" with the Nazi Party's "Nationalist Socialism": This conflict was only a temporary reflection of the butch/femme division of the German "gay" male subculture in which the butches aligned with the Nazis and the femmes aligned with the Communists. Their internecine war is thoroughly documented in Volume 1 of "The Pink Swastika," Fifth Edition, which you may buy in print form here or access for free here.

In post-WWII America, however, that butch/femme division was erased, allowing for the unity of purpose that is reflected in today's rainbow swastika. The LGBTs learned the heavy price of internal conflict in Germany and ever since have made total unity against Judeo-Christian sexual morality their top priority, even, for example, in the face of massive societal push-back against the trans-insanity that has become the new front line of the battlefield.

Like Samson, Trump isn't just a "Judge" but a symbol of patriarchal alpha-male masculinity (and traditional American hetero-normative values) – despite his reported dalliances with prostitutes, and despite his self-harming limited support for so-called "gay marriage" (by which he wrongly hopes to neutralize "gay" hatred toward him). Like Samson, Trump's conduct as God's appointed change agent is "complicated" at best. Nevertheless, Trump is a walking, talking symbol of binary heterosexual cultural primacy – perhaps (ironically) the only one in modern America who can't be attacked for acting "holier than thou" (their neutralizer of choice against Christians).

Another critical fact buried by revisionists is the collaboration of the Nazis with the Muslims, led by the Mufti of Jerusalem, who formed his own Waffen SS Battalion in Palestine. He was succeeded by his pederast nephew, Yasser Arafat (a pseudonym). And, importantly, unique to Muslims is the strategy of creating armies of fighting "human shields" formed from the enslaved children of their targets for national conquest. That demonic strategy is the apparent spiritual inspiration for the growing enslavement of American schoolchildren as soldiers of the "cause of social justice." And it is a strategy that has been so successful that a second generation of these slaves, under the "transgender" banner, is being groomed as terrorist special forces – conditioned by second-gen propaganda toward violent acts of "vengeance." Following their lead, the long LGBT cold war against Christians is now going hot, with the recent Nashville massacre being a harbinger of the future for those who refuse to bow the knee to faux-pronoun fascism and other rainbow swastika tyrannies.

Learning from history doesn't necessarily ensure you can avoid its repetitions. You also have to take effective action to stop the bad guys. In this case, it means educating Americans on the centrality of the LGBT agenda to the attack on our system, and the willingness to accept that the only real solution is a restoration of Judeo-Christian religious and cultural norms.

But the person who most needs to learn the history exposed in this article is President Trump, who seems completely ignorant of the fact that his indictment and arrest is above all else a Lefty Sieg Heil to the Rainbow Swastika.

