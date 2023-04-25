A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hire same powerhouse lawyer

Attorney has helped TV hosts secure multimillion-dollar payouts from old networks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:01pm
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- The Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the CNN anchor Don Lemon both left their networks on Monday and have hired the same powerhouse lawyer to handle their departures, reports say.

Neither host has announced a lawsuit or dispute against their employer. But the litigator they've retained, Bryan Freedman, has a record of helping TV hosts secure millions from their old networks.

The former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Monday he'd been told that both Carlson and Lemon were retaining Freedman's services. The New York Times reported that Lemon had hired Freedman.

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

Read the full story ›

