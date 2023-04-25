Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hire same powerhouse lawyer

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- The Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the CNN anchor Don Lemon both left their networks on Monday and have hired the same powerhouse lawyer to handle their departures, reports say.

Neither host has announced a lawsuit or dispute against their employer. But the litigator they've retained, Bryan Freedman, has a record of helping TV hosts secure millions from their old networks.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Monday he'd been told that both Carlson and Lemon were retaining Freedman's services. The New York Times reported that Lemon had hired Freedman.

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

Read the full story ›