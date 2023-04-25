What's Tucker Carlson up to next? Website offers details to 'insiders'

When Fox News on Monday announced that it and Tucker Carlson had parted ways, speculation ran wild about why the split happened and what he would do next.

There was discussion that Carlson might be a presidential candidate, and that his departure was prompted by his coverage of controversial issues, such as Ray Epps and his involvement – or not – in the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

All through the day, Carlson was silent.

But then, for a short time, he posted on his website an ad offering those who sign up on his site to be given details about "what Tucker's up to next."

The full ad, promoting his "insider" signup program, said, "SIGNUP HERE TO BECOME A TUCKERCARLSON.COM INSIDER TO FIND OUT WHAT TUCKER'S UP TO NEXT."

The ad, after a short time, was taken down, while the site still promoted the signup option for readers.

The Washington Examiner described the ad as "cryptic" and "hinting about his next moves."

The announcement from Fox said it was parting with Carlson, the network's most popular show host and a routine competitor-killer in his 8 p.m. time slot.

The report said the ad originally popped up immediately for everyone who went to the site.

"Carlson's website's homepage still features his specials from his time at Fox, and three recent documentaries are featured prominently," the report explained.

Carlson started his show in 2016 and his departure not only triggered a massive collapse in the financial value of Fox, but also left a gap in the network's lineup.

Former congressional candidate Laura Loomer concluded Carlson's departure actually is a good thing.

"Fox News was controlled opposition. They had a blacklist and even censored Tucker. Now he's free to do what he wants and hopefully Fox goes bankrupt. Especially now that it's essentially the DeSantis News Network. Good riddance."

And GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said, "Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!"

The ad originally said, "TEXT TUCKER TO 44055 OR SIGN UP HERE TO BECOME A TUCKERCARLSON.COM INSIDER TO FIND OUT WHAT TUCKER'S UP TO NEXT."

There remains on the website an option for signing up as an "insider."

