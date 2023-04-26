A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Tucker Carlson 'doesn't give two Fox' about being 'fired' by network

'Retirement is going great so far'

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

As pundits and politicians engaged in a swarm of debate over the end of the Tucker Carlson era at Fox News, the man at the center of the storm said he is sampling the joys of real life.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday night.

A reporter from the U.K. outlet tracked him down outside a $5.5 million home he owns in Boca Grande, Florida.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson said as he and his wife, Susan, drove to dinner in a golf cart, a picture of carefree merriment for all the world to see.

TRENDING: WATCH: American Airlines flight strikes geese after takeoff, video shows fiery aftermath

Are you done with Fox News?

Before leaving questions behind, Carlson offered a bantering reply about his plans for the future: “Appetizers plus entree.”

The former Fox News host's day was not all zipping about and laughing. Earlier Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported, he met with Justin Wells, who was Carlson’s executive producer and was fired along with him.

As for Susan Carlson, she took a walk with the family dog and said no in-depth interview was forthcoming.

“No, these are private discussions, it’s nothing like that,” she said, although the report said she was furious with Fox News for firing her husband from his $20 million-a-year job.

Although reports of various job offers have flooded the media, the Daily Mail said the former host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" is not likely to latch on to another network until he gets his exit package from Fox News.

Reactions to Carlson’s abrupt firing continued to pour in.

Reasons for the ouster remain unclear because neither Fox News nor Carlson has provided anything official.

Some reports have touted the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its reporting about the 2020 election as a catalyst, while others have focused on complaints by former producer Abby Grossberg about the workplace culture working on Carlson's show.

A report in Vanity Fair that suggested Carlson's embrace of religion may have led Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch to boot him also noted that the action has triggered a backlash within Fox News.

The report by Gabriel Sherman said the 92-year-old mogul has made a "string of erratic decisions" that have raised "questions about Murdoch’s leadership of his media empire."

“It’s like the King is senile but no one wants to say anything,” an unidentified source at Fox reportedly told Sherman.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×