Tucker firing is election interference, Biden protection

Call it for what it is – election interference, Biden protection, next year's version of the laptop from hell.

I speak of the firing of Tucker Carlson, the bravest, most fearless man on television. No one else came close – not in a million years. Connect the dots.

You had Chuckie Schumer's spleen-felt televised message to Rupert Murdoch, directing him to fire Carlson or, at least, censor his promised multi-part series on the Jan. 6 hoax. It was effective. It turned it into a one-part series. Then there were Tucker's gutsy references to the fraudulent elections of 2020. That must have stuck in Murdoch's craw. Then came Sunday night's "60 Minutes" ode to Ray Epps, the one man safe from the Liz Cheney's House Unselect Committee of Jan. 6 – and CBS predictably blamed Tucker again. One would have to be blind or a Democrat not to see the fix was in.

America is in deep, deep trouble.

First they came for Andrew Breitbart, in 2012. Then they came for Matt Drudge, in 2018. Then they came with COVID-19 just in time for the election of 2020. Then, in 2022, they came for WND and some other defiant ones in the internet (via demonetization). Then they came for Tucker Carlson.

Am I being overly dramatic by drawing parallels to the era of Nazis? Not on your life! Figure out what I am saying. The Deep State plays for keeps.

Tucker was the only thing worth watching on Fox. And there will be more hosts lost. I'm thinking about Dan Bongino on Fox – he was let go just days before Tucker. Who will be next – Maria Bartiromo, Judge Janine, Pete Hegseth, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham? I mean it – there are still some outspoken folks at Fox.

But, take it from me, there was only one Tucker.

Was his recent Donald Trump interview part of it? Perhaps. We'll never know what the last straw was, but Murdoch has recently threatened Trump. He hates him. And they are now frequently hyping their new slogan, which happens to be true – more Republicans, Democrats and Independents watch Fox News. Do you believe it? That includes CNN and MSNBC!

It's time for another network. We've been blessed for the last several years by Real America's Voice. I consider it the best now – and getting stronger all the time. It's on Dish Network channel 219, in case you're not familiar with it. They carry Steve Bannon, Ed Henry once of Fox, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, Grant Stinchfield late of Newsmax, a really good prime-time host, Dr. Gina Loudon. and more – a lot more. If you're not watching Real America's Voice now, look for it. There's nothing close to it!

Here's what people are saying about the Tucker bombshell today:

"Yes, Tucker Carlson is gone – for good. This is the end of an era. This is a dream come true for Democrats. Tucker Carlson will never be on Fox News again. Biden, AOC and the nasty, never-Trump, anti-American Woke Mob already despised Tucker. So they have been DREAMING of this very moment for years. But Tucker Carlson is not going down without a fight. Tucker has been a symbol of the TRUE Conservative American Movement. He has never backed down from speaking the truth to the American people."

"The Biden White House told Big Tech to censor and BAN Tucker Carlson. Yesterday AOC DEMANDED for Tucker Carlson to be taken off the air. And today, Tucker is GONE! We're calling for a swift and immediate conservative response that's so massive, the Woke Mob will have no choice to back down."

There is heartbreak all over the land this week. I watched Tucker nightly. I tried never to miss it. It was that crucial to me. It was the biggest thing at Fox – or anywhere. We're clearly not at a place where the marketplace rules, as it should.

Will he be back on television, ever? Why not? Ask yourself that question. He had the ratings – even for Fox. But it was not enough. That's the way the media work now. It happened years ago for WND, too. We were the first. We were popular. We stood here for 25 years. But Google took away the money. Facebook took away the money. Amazon took away the money. All we have left is your support.

Don't let the woke mob and the ruling elite take it away.

