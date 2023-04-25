Tucker had to go because he was having too much fun at others' expense

(ARIZONA REPUBLIC) -- who spouts their strong opinions on national television for one hour every night is overexposed.

No matter how many people you amuse, you eventually will tip the benefits-to-liabilities scale in the wrong direction and poof!

Just like that, Tucker Carlson is gone.

He knew that day was coming. He told friends and podcasts his day of destruction was only a matter of time.

And so for making his program the top-rated on Fox News and all cable news, for being the workhorse that pulled the plow, he was let go with this: “We thank him for his service.”

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

No garlands. No high-stepping musical tributes. No five-tiered cakes decorated with “Farewell!”

Read the full story ›