Tucker had to go because he was having too much fun at others' expense

Phil Boas recalls ex-Fox host's cackle, 'that ranges somewhere between exuberant and maniacal'

WND News Services
Published April 25, 2023 at 6:46pm
(ARIZONA REPUBLIC) -- who spouts their strong opinions on national television for one hour every night is overexposed.

No matter how many people you amuse, you eventually will tip the benefits-to-liabilities scale in the wrong direction and poof!

Just like that, Tucker Carlson is gone.

He knew that day was coming. He told friends and podcasts his day of destruction was only a matter of time.

And so for making his program the top-rated on Fox News and all cable news, for being the workhorse that pulled the plow, he was let go with this: “We thank him for his service.”

No garlands. No high-stepping musical tributes. No five-tiered cakes decorated with “Farewell!”

WND News Services
