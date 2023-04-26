Why Tucker has nowhere to go – except …

Where does Tucker Carlson go for a new home in television?

I hear from some people advancing ideas like Newsmax, Glenn Beck's Blaze Media, even MSNBC – which, believe it or not, once boasted conservative hosts like Michael Savage and Alan Keyes – if it reinvents itself again. How about CNN?

No, none of them will do.

I used to be very good friends with the chief executive officer of Newsmax, Chris Ruddy. He was one of my buddies before I started WorldNetDaily. I really helped him with his career, got him his first real job in the news business – investigative reporter with the New York Post. Pretty sweet. How did I do it? By writing to Rupert Murdoch, in which I outlined a plan for a restoration for his latest acquisition. I went to New York on his dime and pitched my plan to him. Ironically, Murdoch later fired Ruddy.

When I started WND, I asked Ruddy to join us. He turned me down, but I stood by him – even though he was fired after a short turn at the New York Post. He continued to work on a story he began at the Post, then at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, which was owned by the billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife. He later framed the story as a book on the mysterious death of Vincent Foster, a lawyer who worked with Hillary Clinton at the Rose Law Firm and later joined her at the White House.

Ruddy and Scaife became very close, and remained so until Scaife died in 2014. Before his death, he endowed Newsmax with 42% of the stock while staking Ruddy with 58%.

I founded WND in 1997. Ruddy founded Newsmax in 1998.

Meanwhile, I kept tabs on its progress. His idea was always to start a TV station – which he finally achieved in 2014. I was not impressed and have not become a fan. It was not ever very conservative, and lately, one of his ex-hosts, Grant Stinchfield, told me a story of how Newsmax advised him to "attack" Tucker Carlson. In fact, in this news report and video Stinchfield claims his refusal to attack Tucker was the reason he was fired from Newsmax. So, not a chance Tucker will ever work there.

How about Tucker joining Glenn Beck and Blaze Media? He likes Glenn Beck and so do I. But it's not TV. So, I don't think so.

That leaves MSNBC and CNN. Incredibly bad blood there for Tucker.

So that about does it. Where else can Tucker Carlson go?

I would cajole Tucker to consider a quiet, up-and-coming new TV network, Real America's Voice. It may soon supplant Fox because it lives up to its name. They have some stars in their constellation – Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, the aforementioned Grant Stinchfield, Dr. Gina Loudon, who once worked at WND, and Fox's super-talented Ed Henry, not to mention John Solomon – a real journalist. There are others worth mentioning, but you can do a little research on the next great network in America.

Would Tucker take it?

It wouldn't be the money Carlson is used to. They don't have the support staff he would like. But there is no other game in town. Next year, you may recall, is a presidential election year – arguably the one that Murdoch fired Tucker for sabotaging. That's right. Murdoch is reportedly going soft after a long career and too many lawsuits. After all, he's 92. Doesn't have too much time left.

But former President Donald Trump is very aware of Real America's Voice. It broadcasts every Trump event, every rally, every speech. He loves it. And so do his fans. You've probably seen many of them televised on WND via Real America's Voice.

I would say it's the only game in town.

It's the kind of career move Tucker would consider – unless he wants to run on Trump's ticket. That's another possibility – but I would love to see Tucker back on TV.

