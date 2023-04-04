Tucker: NYC has devolved into an 'anarcho-tyranny' under D.A. Bragg

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Monday for creating an “anarcho-tyranny” in New York City, citing the charges against a parking garage attendant who fought off a robber.

“A parking garage attendant called Moussa Diarra noticed a man peering in to parked cars looking for things to steal. Now, that’s a familiar scene in New York City,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “Alvin Bragg, the local Soros-funded D.A. has decided that prosecuting car burglaries is a form of white supremacy. As a result, not surprisingly, car burglaries have risen. The attendant is not white but apparently, he’s sick of watching people get robbed.”

Carlson described how Diarra was attacked by the alleged robbers, disarmed the attacker, and was initially charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, that were later dismissed by Bragg.

WATCH:

“In our new Soros-inspired justice system, decent people are the criminals while the criminals are now a protected class. Here’s how it works. The people in charge unleash chaos in our cities, but if you dare to protect yourself or your family from that chaos, you wind up in handcuffs,” Carlson said.

“What is this? The name of this system of governance is anarcho-tyranny,” Carlson continued. “You get state-sponsored anarchy accompanied by political tyranny. Since taking office, Bragg has done his best to increase anarchy, he’s increased the number of felony charges his office drops by 40%. That includes almost half of all drunk driving charges. It’s no longer really a crime to drive drunk in New York City. That’s the anarchy part. But for those that step outside the political lines, it’s tyranny.”

Carlson compared the incident involving Diarra to a July incident where Jose Alba, a clerk in a bodega, stabbed an attacker to death and faced murder charges that were eventually dropped. Carlson then noted how Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“This very same system, the system that imprisoned Jose Alba and chained Moussa Diarra to his hospital bed, this Soros-inspired and backed system, is putting Joe Biden’s main political opponent in the upcoming presidential race on trial for a crime that’s not actually a crime. This is the tyranny part of anarcho-tyranny. So for our existing legal system, this appears to be a point of no return.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

