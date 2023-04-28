Tucker more popular than Fox News – and it's not even close

Tucker Carlson is viewed much more favorably than Fox News, the cable network that just let him go, among middle-aged and older voters, Republicans and conservatives, according to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports, a favorite polling firm on the right.

The poll of 945 "likely voters" found that Carlson was viewed "very favorably" by 36% of those polled; 23% had a "somewhat favorable" view of the former Fox star, for a total of 59% holding a favorable view of Tucker.

Compare that to Fox News: 24% have a "very favorable" view of the network, 28% "somewhat favorable," for a total of 52% favorable.

TRENDING: Zelensky's Soviet-style persecution of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The survey was conducted by Rasmussen April 25-27. Carlson's last show on Fox was Friday, April 21, and news of his ouster broke on Monday, April 24. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Rasmussen tweeted Friday: "Is this what blowback looks like? @FoxNews [vs.] @TuckerCarlson:

40-64-year-olds - Carlson 19% more Very Favorable than FNC.

Republicans - Carlson 17% more Very Favorable than FNC.

Conservatives - Carlson 22% more Very Favorable than FNC.

Even Democrats now view Carlson better than FNC."

Is this what blowback looks like?@FoxNews @TuckerCarlson

40-64-year-olds - Carlson 19% more Very Favorable than FNC. Republicans - Carlson 17% more Very Favorable than FNC. Conservatives - Carlson 22% more Very Favorable than FNC. Even Democrats now view Carlson better than… pic.twitter.com/OdOaLygQnd — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 28, 2023

Is Tucker Carlson more popular than Fox News? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (31 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

In a tweeted video, Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen's head pollster, said the most important finding in the poll is that older "likely voters" – a key Fox demographic – have a much higher view of Carlson than they do of Fox News.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The survey found that Tucker is viewed more favorably than Fox News among viewers 65 years old and older, and has a big lead among voters aged 40-64 as well (almost double-digits in total favorables).

"If you want to know what I think is the worst signal for Fox anywhere in the [survey's] crosstabs, it's probably this," Mitchell said, speculating that one of the reasons for this is that "older voters might be more likely to be angry about the Tucker fallout."

Tucker's "very favorable" poll rating among older voters of 44% is 17 percentage points higher than Fox's.

In another surprise, the poll revealed that Fox News is rated almost as favorably by Democrats as by Republicans. In the tweet below, "MMFA" is the Twitter handle for Media Matter For America, the leftist media watchdog group that has long targeted Fox News for allegedly trafficking in "misinformation."

The poll finds that 49% of Democrats have a "favorable" view of Fox: 28% very favorable and 21% somewhat favorable. That led Rasmussen to tweet: "Another myth bites the dust," with the myth being ostensibly that Fox is merely a right-wing echo chamber hated and distrusted by anyone who is not a Republican.

Tucker & Democrats - @mmfa hardest hit Survey weighted D36, R33, I31 - or D+3 https://t.co/gXx9mvuYic — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 28, 2023

The poll undermined other key left-wing narratives against Fox News, which has long been the bogeyman of Democrats and their base of "progressive" voters.

Here are some other key finds of the Rasmussen poll:

Fox News is viewed nearly as favorably by black voters as white voters (leftists routinely smear Fox News as "racist")

Fox News is viewed more favorably by younger voters (ages 18-39) than older voters

Trump's favorability ratings are higher than Fox News'

Tucker polls better than Fox News among black voters

Mitchell said Carlson's favorability ratings among Republicans (total 71% favorable vs. 21% non-favorable) are "getting close to Trump's favorability among Republicans."

He cautioned that favorability ratings "don't necessarily equate to hours watched."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!