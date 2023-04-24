A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tucker for president? Speculation mounts after Fox News exit

'He's a talented communicator with a massive platform. If he runs he'd be formidable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and her husband Jesse Barrett greet invited guests on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after attending Barrett's swearing-in ceremony as Supreme Court Associate Justice. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

After the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson left Fox News on Monday, public speculation has suggested that he may mount a 2024 presidential campaign.

“He’s running,” tweeted Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator and editor at The Spectator, a sentiment that many media figures on the right echoed. “It significantly changes the GOP 2024 primary overnight,” wrote Philip Wegmann, a White House Correspondent for RealClearNews.

TRENDING: Ending Biden's free pass for botched Afghanistan withdrawal

“Keep an eye out for speeches in the Granite State,” tweeted fellow conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, referring to New Hampshire. “He’s always downplayed the possibility of running for president, but that’s an open possibility now,” wrote Christopher Rufo, a conservative writer and fellow of the Manhattan Institute, a leading think tank on the right.

Stunner! Tucker Carlson suddenly out at Fox News

Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, hosted the show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News’ primetime 8 p.m. slot from 2016 to 2023. During this time, he was consistently ranked as the highest-rated cable television host in the United States.

An estimated 3.2 million viewers watched Carlson’s show every night in March of 2023, per Mediaite, which political experts claim would make him a leading candidate for the Republican nomination.

Would you vote for Tucker Carlson over Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary?

“He’s a talented communicator with a massive platform. I think if he runs he’d be formidable,” said Luke Thompson, a Republican political strategist who worked for Jeb Bush in 2016, to Politico. This was echoed by others, such as Sam Nunberg, an advisor to Donald Trump, who predicted in 2020 that “If Biden wins and Tucker decided to run, he’d be the nominee.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Were Carlson to enter the 2024 Republican primary, he would be running against Trump and, prospectively, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy in May, and several other candidates.

When previously asked the question of whether he’d run, Carlson has declined any interest.

“I have zero political ambition in life. My ambition is to write my script and that’s what you’ll hear from anyone who knows me,” Carlson told Semafor’s Ben Smith in July 2022.

He added that “I don’t want power and I’ve never wanted power, [but] I’m annoyed by things and want them to change.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nasdaq closes lower as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings
Stress tests? College drops standardized testing to eliminate applicant 'stress'
'Dirty books': Librarians celebrate efforts to keep porn in schools
Tucker for president? Speculation mounts after Fox News exit
'Worried' weapons makers scrambling to find workers for Ukraine-fueled demand
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×