Tucker for president? Speculation mounts after Fox News exit

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

After the conservative commentator Tucker Carlson left Fox News on Monday, public speculation has suggested that he may mount a 2024 presidential campaign.

“He’s running,” tweeted Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator and editor at The Spectator, a sentiment that many media figures on the right echoed. “It significantly changes the GOP 2024 primary overnight,” wrote Philip Wegmann, a White House Correspondent for RealClearNews.

TRENDING: Ending Biden's free pass for botched Afghanistan withdrawal

“Keep an eye out for speeches in the Granite State,” tweeted fellow conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, referring to New Hampshire. “He’s always downplayed the possibility of running for president, but that’s an open possibility now,” wrote Christopher Rufo, a conservative writer and fellow of the Manhattan Institute, a leading think tank on the right.

Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, hosted the show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News’ primetime 8 p.m. slot from 2016 to 2023. During this time, he was consistently ranked as the highest-rated cable television host in the United States.

An estimated 3.2 million viewers watched Carlson’s show every night in March of 2023, per Mediaite, which political experts claim would make him a leading candidate for the Republican nomination.

Would you vote for Tucker Carlson over Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 45% (17 Votes) 55% (21 Votes)

“He’s a talented communicator with a massive platform. I think if he runs he’d be formidable,” said Luke Thompson, a Republican political strategist who worked for Jeb Bush in 2016, to Politico. This was echoed by others, such as Sam Nunberg, an advisor to Donald Trump, who predicted in 2020 that “If Biden wins and Tucker decided to run, he’d be the nominee.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Were Carlson to enter the 2024 Republican primary, he would be running against Trump and, prospectively, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy in May, and several other candidates.

When previously asked the question of whether he’d run, Carlson has declined any interest.

“I have zero political ambition in life. My ambition is to write my script and that’s what you’ll hear from anyone who knows me,” Carlson told Semafor’s Ben Smith in July 2022.

He added that “I don’t want power and I’ve never wanted power, [but] I’m annoyed by things and want them to change.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!