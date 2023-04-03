A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Turkey: 'Mystery' baby reunited with mother after earthquake

Infant survived 5 days under the rubble

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:29pm
A massive earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey’s Gaziantep region destroyed buildings and killed and injured thousands. Videos show the damage. (Screenshot of Facebook video shared by Daily Sabah)

(DW) – A mother in Turkey has been reunited with her daughter almost two months after they were separated by a devastating earthquake, the country's family ministry said. The baby, named Vetin, was returned to her mother after a DNA test confirmed their relationship.

Nurses had called the baby "Gizem Bebek," meaning "mystery baby" in Turkish, according to the ministry. She is 3-and-a-half months old.

Vetin was pulled out of the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay more than five days after southern Turkey was hit by an earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives. The child had no health problems, the ministry said.

