Turkey: 'Mystery' baby reunited with mother after earthquake

(DW) – A mother in Turkey has been reunited with her daughter almost two months after they were separated by a devastating earthquake, the country's family ministry said. The baby, named Vetin, was returned to her mother after a DNA test confirmed their relationship.

Nurses had called the baby "Gizem Bebek," meaning "mystery baby" in Turkish, according to the ministry. She is 3-and-a-half months old.

Vetin was pulled out of the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay more than five days after southern Turkey was hit by an earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives. The child had no health problems, the ministry said.

