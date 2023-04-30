U.N. asked to fire 'special rapporteur' claiming Israel has no right to self-defense

A special legal advocacy organization, the American Center for Law and Justice, which not only advocates for faith rights in America but internationally, is calling on the United Nations to fire a "special rapporteur."

That would be Francesca Albanese, the U.N.'s "special rapporteur for oPt," which stands for "occupied Palestinian territory," which doesn't exist because "Palestine" as a nation doesn't exist.

Albanese recently had claimed, on social media, that Israel cannot claim a right of self-defense against Palestinian attacks because Israel allegedly "oppresses" Palestinians and "colonizes" their land.

"What rubbish!" explained an ACLJ report.

"When democratic societies like Israel are under attack based on false accusations, we who believe in the rule of law and truth must stand and be counted. When Israel, the only democratic nation in the Middle East and the only nation in that region that follows the rule of law vis-à-vis its enemies, is libeled from whatever source, we who value truth and the rule of law cannot remain silent. We must act to set the record straight. And that is what we did in this matter."

The ACLJ explained it wrote to the U.N. secretary-general calling out the "libelous statements" by Albanese and calling for a replacement.

"We pointed out (1) there is no 'occupied Palestinian territory' because there is no Palestinian state and Israel has lawful claims to the land that the Palestinians say is theirs; (2) until there is a Palestinian state that exercises sovereignty over territory, there can be no occupation as understood in the Geneva and Hague Conventions; (3) the inconveniences on, and the military measures taken against, the population in the so-called 'West Bank' and Gaza Strip (the 'oppression' the Special Rapporteur referred to) are due to the ongoing hostilities perpetrated against Israel by Palestinian terrorist groups, and Israel’s actions are fully lawful under the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC), which currently governs the situation between Israel and the Palestinians; and (4) the international community determined over 100 years ago that the Jewish people’s return to their ancient homeland was a legitimate act of self-determination to reconstitute the Jewish national home and not colonization," the ACLJ reported.

And the group told the U.N. that a nation's right to self-defense doesn't go away because some "Special Rapporteur" claims that.

"It should also be noted that although each of us may have our own opinions, we may not have our own facts," the ACLJ said.

"For example, Israel has tried on numerous occasions to make peace with the Palestinians and to engage in bilateral negotiations, which would result in the creation of a 'Palestinian State,' only to be rebuffed at every turn," the ACLJ reported.

The U.N.'s agenda in recent decades never has included neutrality toward Israel.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported only last year on a vote by the U.N. General Assembly to call Israel's establishment a "catastrophe."

It reported, "In a majority, 90 member countries voted in favor of the move with 30 dissenting, and 47 abstaining from the vote, according to the Jerusalem Post. The United States and most of the European Union came out against the proposal.

"The word 'Nakba' is an Arabic word meaning catastrophe, according to the Jerusalem Post. The Palestinians use to the term to refer to Israel’s establishment in 1948, which is observed annually on May 15.

"In 1948, the British Mandate expired allowing Israel to announce the formation of a Jewish state and its independence. The Palestinians, however, claim the day as a time of mourning due to the displacement of their people following the Palestinian government’s rejection of the two-state proposal put forth by the United Nations in 1947."

The U.N.'s work over the years has included formal condemnations of Israel more than any other nation on earth, including those nations that openly sponsor terror.

